Learn/MX Zone/Hot Topics Analysis/Kickstarter Event FAQ

Kickstarter Event FAQ

Beginner
Jul 21, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events#MX
1. What is the Kickstarter event?


The Kickstarter event is an activity initiated during the pre-launch stage of a project where users can vote to support their favorite project on MEXC, which then airdrops its tokens to all successful voting users. This event is designed to identify high-quality projects and at the same time, bring airdrop benefits to MEXC users.

2. How to Participate and Boost Your Rewards?


Step 1: Qualify for Participation
To qualify, your account must have completed at least one Futures trade of any amount or trading pair, and holds a minimum of 5 MX for 24 consecutive hours before 16:00 (UTC) on the day prior to the event start date.

Step 2: Commit MX and Calculate Valid Committed Quantity
Once you meet the eligibility requirements, you can commit MX during the event period. The committed MX will be used to calculate rewards and will not be frozen. After the event ends, we will calculate your valid committed quantity based on your actual committed quantity and the level you qualify for. The higher your valid committed quantity, the more rewards you will receive.

Step 3: Invite Valid Users to Increase Your Reward Coefficient
Invite friends to sign up, make deposits, and trade futures according to the conditions listed below to increase your reward coefficient:
1）Invite friends to join MEXC through your referral link or code.
2）After signing up, the invitee must make a total deposit of ≥ 100 USDT within 7 days of their first deposit (Internal transfers are not considered valid. However, on-chain deposits and P2P or fiat purchases are considered valid).
3）The invitee must complete at least one futures trade (no minimum amount required).
4）Any futures trading does not include copy trading.
*Note: Completing a futures trade means both opening and closing a position.

By increasing the number of valid invitees you invite, your reward coefficient grows, and you can claim a larger portion of the total rewards.

Reward Rule: The more MX you commit and the more valid invitees you invite, the higher the rewards you will ultimately receive.

Level
Requirements
Coefficient
V1
Hold ≥5 MX for 24 consecutive hours.
x1
V2
Invite 1 valid user.
x1.5
V3
Invite 2 valid user.
x1.55
V4
Invite 3 valid user.
x1.6
V5
Invite 4 valid user.
x1.65
V6
Invite 5 valid user.
x1.7
V7
Invite 6 valid user.
x1.75

User's Valid Quantity of Committed MX = User's Actual Quantity of Committed MX * Commitment Coefficient

To calculate the reward for User A:
User A's Reward = (User A's Valid Quantity of Committed MX / All Users' Total Valid Quantity of Committed MX) * Total Prize Pool

The more MX you commit and the more friends you invite as valid users, the larger your share of the rewards!

Definition of a valid user:
A valid user = A user who completes their first deposit after signing up (internal transfers not counted, but deposits via on-chain, P2P, or fiat are all valid), accumulates deposits of ≥ $100 within 7 days, and completes at least one futures trade.(Must complete the closure of at least one order.)

Note:
The system will take a snapshot of the number of valid invited users (valid for 30 days) and update the level the following day. Users can check their account level coefficient on the event page.

Step 4: Reward Distribution
Rewards will be distributed to your spot wallet based on the event rules.

3. How to calculate my MX holdings?


The minimum of all MX amounts snapshotted over the consecutive 24 hours will be used in the calculation for MX holdings.

1）Spot account balance snapshot: Take the smallest amount of the day's snapshots (three random snapshot throughout the day)

For example:
The MX amount in three snapshots of the day are 100 MX, 200 MX, 300 MX - The minimum snapshotted amount is 100 MX of the day

2）Snapshots will end on the day before the activity starts; Data is collected based on the time zone of UTC+8.

4. How to calculate MX amount that I can commit?


The minimum amount you can commit is 5 MX; the maximum amount you can commit is 100,000.

1）If the minimum MX amount snapshotted in your spot wallet over the 24 hours falls below 5 MX at any time, the MX amount you can commit will be 0. You will not be qualified for Kickstarter.

2）If the minimum MX amount in your spot wallet for the consecutive 24 hours is between 5 MX and 100,000 MX, the MX amount you can commit will be the lowest MX amount snapshotted in your spot wallet during the 24 hours.

3）If the minimum MX amount in your spot wallet for the consecutive 24 hours is greater than 100,000 MX, the greatest amount of MX you can commit is 100,000 MX.

Reminder: If a single user commits a total of more than 100,000 MX across multiple accounts, the associated accounts may trigger the platform's risk control measures. Please proceed with caution.

5. Why am I getting fewer airdrops from Kickstarter while holding more MX?


The Kickstarter airdrop amount depends not just on your MX holdings but also on these factors:

1）Total valid MX committed by all users: If overall commitment increases significantly, your proportional share may decrease.

2）Current prize pool size: When the total pool decreases, individual allocations are reduced accordingly.

3）Valid referral coefficient: Fewer successful referrals will lower your reward multiplier.

Summary: If your MX holdings and referral coefficient remain unchanged, reduced airdrops typically indicate either increased overall commitment or a smaller prize pool.

6. What factors affect the Kickstarter airdrop amount?


Main influencing factors:

Personal factors:
  • MX holdings: The more MX you hold, the higher your base allocation percentage.
  • Valid referral coefficient: Successfully referring active users increases your reward weighting.

Market factors:
  • Total valid MX committed by all users: Higher overall commitment may reduce your individual share.
  • Current prize pool size: Changes in the total pool directly impact per-user distributions.

7. How to check the final total valid commitment?


After the event ends, MEXC will publish the total valid commitment data for all participants in the official announcement. Check the announcement page.

8. Which wallet does MX need to be in to participate in the activity?


Your MX tokens should only be in your Spot Wallet for eligible snapshot. MX in other wallets will not be snapshotted.

9. How can I check the amount I have committed during the event?


1）You can find your committed MX amount and valid committed amount on the event page.

2）You can find your commitment history under Event Details - Reward History.

10. How to check my Kickstarter rewards?


1）You can check your estimated rewards and actual rewards on the event page based on your committed MX tokens.

2）To check the details of the actual rewards you received for this event, you can view it under Event Details - Reward History.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

