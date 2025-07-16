MEXC Loans FAQ





MEXC Loans is a new cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. It allows users to collateralize one cryptocurrency to borrow another. The borrowed assets can be used for spot trading, derivatives, high-yield investments, or for withdrawal.





At the beginning of this month, MEXC officially launched MEXC Loans. The types of tokens available for staking will be displayed on MEXC's platform through different staking pools. Currently, the platform allows users to stake TON to borrow USDT.













A: On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the currently supported staking crypto and loan crypto. Select the corresponding token pair and click [Borrow Now] to participate. If you want to learn more about how to participate in MEXC Loans, you can read the article " MEXC Loans is Now Live!





A: Simple interest. The system calculates interest on a daily basis and charges it based on the actual duration of the loan, with less than 1 day being calculated as 1 day. Note: Interest is calculated based on the interest rate displayed at the time of borrowing. Formula: Interest = Borrowed Amount × Daily Interest Rate.





A: The max. borrowable quantity is calculated based on the corresponding unfrozen available assets in your current spot account, serving as collateral for the loan.





A: No. Currently, MEXC Loans only allows users to borrow funds from the MEXC platform.





A: The Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV) is the ratio of outstanding asset value to collateral value. The specific calculation formula is as follows: LTV = Outstanding Principal and Interest / Collateral Amount

Outstanding Principal and Interest = (Outstanding Principal + Outstanding Interest + Outstanding Overdue Interest)





A: There is a limit to the borrowing amount for each loan product. When the loan fund pool has been fully borrowed by other users, further borrowing will not be possible. You can assess this by checking the "Current Borrowable" quantity in the corresponding loan fund pool.









A: There is no limit to the amount that can be staked, but there is a limit to the borrowing amount. The initial LTV determines the initial amount of assets that can be borrowed, and the borrowable amount varies for different staked assets.









A: You can check your corresponding loan order records under [My Loans] on the MEXC Loans page.





A: If you are using the website interface, you can go to the official MEXC website, click [Wallets] in the top right corner, select [Spot], and click on [Spot Statement] to view the fund flow records.









If you are using the mobile app, you can tap [Wallets] in the bottom right corner of the homepage, tap [Spot] at the top, and then tap on the notepad icon in the top right corner. On the "Spot History" page, select [Spot Account Statement] to view the fund flow records.









A: The staked crypto will be deducted from your MEXC account. The loan crypto, such as USDT, can be used normally for trading, transfers, withdrawals, and other operations.





A: Users can add staking crypto at any time to adjust the LTV (you will receive a liquidation alert when the alert LTV is reached). On the MEXC Loans page, click on [My Loans], then select [Add Margin] for the loan order for which you want to add staking crypto.









A: If the LTV (outstanding principal and interest / stake amount) reaches the platform's set liquidation threshold, the system will initiate a forced liquidation of your staked assets to fully repay the principal and interest.





A: It is not possible to adjust the amount of the loan crypto in the loan order, meaning you can't borrow twice in the same order.





A: Early repayment is currently not supported. Repayment is only possible after at least 30 days from the borrowing date. Please refer to the repayment time displayed on the interface.





A: When an order is liquidated, the system will sell all staking crypto to purchase the loan crypto for repayment. The remaining assets will be returned to the user.

For example, if a user staked 10 A coins to borrow 50 B coins and the loan order is liquidated due to significant price fluctuations in A coins, the system will sell the 10 A coins, exchange them for 70 B coins to repay the principal and interest, and return the remaining B coins to the user.





A: No, the debt generated after liquidation is not subject to the interest calculation.





Come check out the official MEXC website try MEXC Loans for yourself. With fast, convenient, and secure borrowing, you can easily manage your cryptocurrency assets. Whatever your needs—investment or financial flixibility—MEXC's loan solutions are designed to meet them.





If you want to learn how to participate in MEXC Loans, you can refer to " MEXC Loans is Now Live! " Currently, the MEXC Loans feature is limited to the web platform.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.







