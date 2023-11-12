MEXC Loans is Now Live!





MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot trading, derivatives, high-yield investment, or withdrawal.





MEXC Loans has officially launched. You can visit the MEXC official website to participate and experience it yourself. With secure and convenient borrowing, MEXC Loans allows you to freely manage your cryptocurrency assets, whether for fund turnover or investment. MEXC's borrowing solution will meet your needs, providing a flexible and tailored approach to cryptocurrency management.









Currently, the MEXC Loans feature is limited to the web platform.









Open the official MEXC website and log in. Choose the [MEXC Loans] option from the top navigation bar under [Spot].









On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the currently supported staking and loan currencies. For demonstration purposes, we will stake TON to borrow USDT. Click on [Borrow Now] to proceed.









Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of TON that you need to stake will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and click [Confirm Borrow].





If the TON quantity in your stake amount is not sufficient to secure the desired amount of USDT to be borrowed, you can transfer additional TON from your futures or fiat accounts.









After successfully borrowing, you can find this outstanding loan in [My Loans].





If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in [Outstanding], [Repaid], and [Repayment History].









On the MEXC App homepage, tap on [More] in the area below the carousel, then under the [Earn] tab, select [MEXC Loans].





On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the current supported staking and loan cryptocurrencies. For demonstration purposes, we will stake TON to borrow USDT. Tap [Borrow Now].





Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of TON that you need to stake will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and tap [Confirm Borrow].





If the TON quantity in your stake amount is not sufficient to borrow the desired amount of USDT, you can transfer additional TON from your futures or fiat accounts.









After successfully borrowing, you can find this MEXC Loans order under "My Loans."





If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in the "Outstanding," "Repaid," and "Repayment History" sections.













TON (The Open Network) is a strategic investment partner of MEXC, and with the launch of MEXC Loans, the Pledge TON to Borrow is simultaneously launched. The support from MEXC Ventures brings more security and reliability to TON's pledging plan. Investors are welcome to experience and enjoy the high-quality services and guarantees provided by the MEXC platform.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure a thorough understanding of the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment actions are independent of this platform.