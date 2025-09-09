Key Takeaways: MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC allows up to 10 BTC equivalent daily withdrawals with no identity verification required. Internal transfers between MEXC users are completely free andKey Takeaways: MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC allows up to 10 BTC equivalent daily withdrawals with no identity verification required. Internal transfers between MEXC users are completely free and
How to Withdraw Money from MEXC: Complete Step-by-Step Guide

#Beginners
How to Withdraw Money from MEXC


Key Takeaways:
  • MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC allows up to 10 BTC equivalent daily withdrawals with no identity verification required.
  • Internal transfers between MEXC users are completely free and process instantly without blockchain confirmation delays.
  • Does MEXC require KYC to withdraw? No - basic withdrawals work without verification, though KYC increases limits significantly.
  • How to withdraw money from MEXC to bank account requires Advanced KYC verification and varies by supported regions.
  • Always verify withdrawal addresses and network compatibility to prevent permanent fund loss from incorrect transfers


By using the withdrawal feature on MEXC, you can transfer your crypto assets to your wallet. Additionally, you can also transfer funds between MEXC users by using the internal transfer feature. Let's go through the step-by-step process for each operation.


Need to get your crypto off MEXC? This guide covers everything you need to know about MEXC withdrawals, from basic transfers to bank account withdrawals and common troubleshooting.


MEXC Withdrawal Limit Without KYC

MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC is 10 BTC equivalent per day. You don't need any identity verification to start withdrawing. The mexc no kyc withdrawal limit stays consistent with the mexc withdrawal limit without kyc 2025 policy, giving you reliable access without mandatory verification.


Want higher limits? KYC verification bumps you up to 80 BTC (Primary) or 200 BTC (Advanced) daily. Some regions have 1,000 USDT combined limits for non-verified users.


1. MakingWithdrawals on the MEXC Website


1) On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [Withdraw].


2) Select the [Crypto] you want to withdraw, enter the [Withdrawal Address], choose the [Network], and fill in the [Amount]. After verifying the information, click [Submit].




Note:
Withdrawal address refers to the cryptocurrency withdrawal address, also known as the wallet address. This address is a unique identifier composed of a long string of numbers and letters, used to specify which account or wallet the cryptocurrency should be transferred to.


The transfer network refers to the network used for processing cryptocurrency transactions and transfers. Different cryptocurrencies may use different blockchain networks, for example, Bitcoin uses the Bitcoin network, and Ethereum uses the Ethereum network, and so on. Some cryptocurrencies support multiple networks, so it is important to choose the correct network in such a situation. For example, with USDT, you need to check whether it is on the ERC-20 or TRC-20 network. Choosing the wrong network may result in the withdrawal not being credited.


When withdrawing certain cryptocurrencies, you need to fill in the Memo. Failure to provide the Memo may result in the withdrawal not being credited. For more details about Memo, please refer to the article "What are Memos/Tags?"
When withdrawing, you must meet the minimum withdrawal amount requirement. If your withdrawal amount is below this requirement, please add the corresponding tokens until it reaches the minimum amount before initiating the withdrawal. A withdrawal fee will be charged, which may vary based on network fees.


MEXC is committed to providing the best possible user experience. If you find that another platform offers a lower withdrawal fee, please provide screenshots and webpage links to our online Customer Service for feedback.

3) Enter the email verification code after receiving it, input the Google verification code, and click [Submit].


4) Wait for the withdrawal to be successfully processed.





Check the withdrawal page for current fees before confirming your transaction.

Processing times vary by network:
  • BSC: 1-5 minutes
  • Ethereum: 5-30 minutes
  • Bitcoin: 10-60 minutes
Always double-check that your receiving wallet supports the network you choose. Wrong network selection can result in permanent fund loss.


2. Making Internal Transfers on the MEXC Website


1) On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [Withdraw].


2) Select the crypto you want to transfer.

3) Select [MEXC User], currently supporting transfers via [Email], [Phone Number], or [MEXC UID]. Enter the recipient's account information.

4) Fill in the corresponding information and the transfer amount. Then, click on [Submit].


5) Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes, and click on [Submit].


6) The transfer is now complete.



Why Use Internal Transfers?

Internal transfers between MEXC users are completely free and instant. No network fees, no waiting for blockchain confirmations. Perfect for sending crypto to family or friends who also use MEXC.


3. MakingWithdrawals on the MEXC App


1) Tap on [Wallets] on the bottom right corner on the app.


2) Tap on [Withdraw].


3) Select the crypto you want to withdraw.


4) Select [On-chain Withdrawal] as the withdrawal method.


5) Fill in the withdrawal address, select the network, and fill in the withdrawal amount. Then, tap on [Confirm].


6) Read the reminder, then tap on [Confirm].


7) After verifying that the details are correct, tap on [Confirm Withdrawal].


8) Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes. Then, tap on [Submit].



Mobile App Security

Keep your MEXC app updated and use secure Wi-Fi when withdrawing. Enable biometric login if available and take screenshots of confirmations for your records.


4. MakingInternal Transfers on the MEXC App


1) On the app, tap on [Wallets] in the bottom right corner.


2) Tap on [Withdraw].


3) Select the crypto you want to withdraw.


4) Select [MEXC Transfer] as the withdrawal method.


5) Enter the recipient account information and the amount, then click Submit. Currently, three transfer methods are supported: Email, Phone Number, and UID.


6) Check to make sure the information is correct and tap [Confirm].


7) Fill in the email verification code and Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm].


8) The transfer is now complete.


MEXC Withdrawal Fees

Does MEXC Require KYC to Withdraw?

No, MEXC doesn't require KYC for basic withdrawals. You can withdraw up to 10 BTC equivalent daily without any identity verification. However, completing KYC gives you higher limits and access to more features.


Current Fee Structure

MEXC withdrawal fees change based on network conditions. You'll see the exact fee before confirming any withdrawal.


How to Withdraw Money from MEXC to Bank Account

Want to withdraw fiat currency to your bank? You'll need Advanced KYC verification first. European users can use SEPA transfers for EUR withdrawals.


Bank Withdrawal Steps:
  1. Complete Advanced KYC verification
  2. Add your bank account details
  3. Convert crypto to fiat through MEXC's platform
  4. Initiate withdrawal to verified bank account
  5. Wait 1-5 business days for processing

Common Withdrawal Issues

"Withdrawal Suspended" Errors

This usually means network maintenance, you've hit your daily limit, or MEXC needs additional verification. Check MEXC's announcements and verify you haven't exceeded your limits.


Invalid Address Errors

Make sure your withdrawal address matches the network you selected. Copy addresses directly instead of typing them manually.


Delayed Withdrawals

Network congestion can slow things down during busy market periods. Use blockchain explorers to track your transaction status.


Things To Take Note When Making a Withdrawal


1. For cryptocurrencies that support multiple chains such as USDT, please make sure to choose the corresponding network when making withdrawal requests.

2. If the withdrawal cryptocurrency requires a Memo, please make sure to copy the correct Memo from the receiving platform and enter it accurately. Otherwise, the assets may be lost after the withdrawal.

3. After entering the address, if the page indicates that the address is invalid, please check the address or contact our online customer service for further assistance.

4. Withdrawal fees vary for each cryptocurrency and can be viewed after selecting the cryptocurrency on the withdrawal page.

5. You can see the minimum withdrawal amount and withdrawal fees for the corresponding cryptocurrency on the withdrawal page.



Security Best Practices

Always verify withdrawal addresses through multiple methods before submitting. Test small amounts to new addresses first. Keep Google Authenticator enabled for extra security.


For cryptocurrencies requiring Memo or Tag info, get this from the receiving platform's official documentation. Missing this can result in permanent fund loss.


Frequently Asked Questions

What are MEXC's current withdrawal fees?

Withdrawal fees vary by cryptocurrency and network. Current fees are always displayed on the withdrawal fee page


How long do withdrawals take?

Processing times range from 1-60 minutes depending on the network. Internal transfers between MEXC users are instant.


Can I withdraw without verification?

Yes, unverified accounts can withdraw up to 10 BTC equivalent daily. Some regions may have additional 1,000 USDT limits.


What if my withdrawal doesn't arrive?

Check the transaction hash on a blockchain explorer first. If confirmed but not arrived, contact the receiving platform. If not confirmed, contact MEXC support.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.

