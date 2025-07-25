To help users quickly export their personal trading and funding history, MEXC has launched a self-service account data export function, allowing users to easily export data from the past 540 days. 1.To help users quickly export their personal trading and funding history, MEXC has launched a self-service account data export function, allowing users to easily export data from the past 540 days. 1.
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Use ...rt Function

How to Use MEXC's Account Data Export Function

Jul 25, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
LETSTOP
STOP$0.02801-26.09%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01717-0.98%
Suilend
SEND$0.2436-4.73%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1577-2.11%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05081+0.75%

To help users quickly export their personal trading and funding history, MEXC has launched a self-service account data export function, allowing users to easily export data from the past 540 days.

1. Key Features of the Account Data Export Function


  • One-stop solution: All data export tasks are available on a unified page, making it easy and convenient for self-service.
  • Flexible selection: Supports data export for up to 540 days, with customizable filtering options.
  • Quick access: Download manually or send the data to your linked email for easy access at any time.

2. How to Use MEXC's Account Data Export Function


Visit the MEXC official website and log in. On the homepage, scroll to the bottom and click on Help Center.


On the Help Center page, click on Account Data Export under Self-Services.


On the Account Data Export page, select the reason for exporting data based on your situation, and then click Next.


Select the data type to export: Futures, Spot, Funding History, Fiat, or Earn. The following example demonstrates how to export Futures data.

1）Select the Futures data you wish to export, including Position History, Order History, Trade History, Capital Flow, Futures Statement, and Copy Trade Order History.
2）Set the time range for the data export. Each report supports data from the last 540 days (up to the day before).
3）Choose the export format, either Excel or PDF, depending on your specific use case. Note: Excel format supports file encryption.
4）Select Email me once generated to have the exported data sent to the email linked to your account. If not selected or if no email is linked, you can download the data from the Export History page.
5）Once you've filled in the required information on the Futures data page, click Export. You may export your account data up to 10 times per calendar month for Spot, Futures, and Funding History, respectively.


After the export, MEXC will notify you via email or SMS. The download link will be valid for 7 days, so please make sure to download it within this period.


MEXC's account data export function allows you to easily export trading and funding history in a streamlined process. If you wish to export more personalized data, such as specific pairs or order types, you can go to the Spot Orders, Futures Orders, or Funding History pages for export.

3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)


3.1 What should I do if the record cannot be generated?
You can try refreshing the page and attempt the export again, or contact Customer Service for assistance with manual export.

3.2 Where can I download the exported data file?
Go to Help CenterAccount Data ExportExport History. The link is valid for 7 days.

3.3 How can I request exported data that is not currently available?
For assistance with specialized data export needs, please contact our Customer Service team. At MEXC, we value your feedback and welcome your suggestions for improving our services.

3.4 What if I need to export data beyond 540 days?
We sincerely understand the importance of accessing your historical trading data. At present, the platform supports exporting records from the most recent 540 days. Data beyond this timeframe is currently unavailable. We kindly recommend backing up your records periodically to ensure continued access to your full trading history.


Disclaimer: This information does not constitute investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related advice, nor is it advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the associated risks and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are independent from this platform.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus