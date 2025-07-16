MEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure theMEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure the
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Tran...obile Phone

How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003099-0.09%
Common Protocol
COMMON$0.010694-1.61%
Particl
PART$0.302-1.11%
MAY
MAY$0.02805+2.70%
RWAX
APP$0.0008962-0.47%

MEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure the security of their assets.

It is common to replace your mobile phone. If your MEXC account has Google Authenticator as part of its two-factor authentication and you want to enter the Google Authenticator code when logging in to your MEXC account on your new mobile phone, you need to transfer the Google Authenticator from your old mobile phone to the new mobile phone in advance.

How to Export and Transfer Google Authenticator to a New Mobile Phone


This tutorial provides specific instructions using an iOS device as an example. For Android phones, the button layout may differ, but the overall process is similar.

1. Download and install Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone.

iOS users can log in to the App Store, search for "Google Authenticator," and download it as shown in the image below.

Android users can log in to the Google Play Store, search for "Google Authenticator" and download it.


2. Open Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone and tap on [≡] in the top left corner.


3. Tap on [Transfer accounts], select [Continue], and proceed with facial recognition or enter the password.


4. Choose the verification codes you want to export. By default, all verification codes are selected. You can tap on the [✓] on the left side to deselect those you do not intend to export. Then, tap on [Export].


5. Open Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [ + ] in the bottom right corner, select [Scan a QR code], and scan the QR code from the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone.


After the scan is complete, tap on [Next] on the old mobile phone and choose the format for saving the verification code data. If you are exporting a large volume of verification code data, you may need to scan different QR codes multiple times.


For account security, it is recommended to select [Remove all exported accounts (Recommended)], and then tap on [Finish]. This way, the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone will no longer contain the verification code data you exported.


6. After completing the QR code scan on the Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [OK] to finish transferring data in Google Authenticator.


If you have not used Google Authenticator before and would like to learn more about linking Google Authenticator, you can click to read the article "Linking Google Authenticator" on MEXC Learn.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus