1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code? An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails. Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code? An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails. Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Set ...ode on MEXC

How to Set an Anti-Phishing Code on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007111+1.00%
MAY
MAY$0.02805+2.44%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.272-0.71%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.02266+353.20%
RWAX
APP$0.0008952-0.46%

1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code?


An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails.

Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official MEXC platform will include the anti-phishing code. If it is not displayed or displayed incorrectly, it may indicate that you have received a phishing email from scammers.

2. How to Set an Anti-Phishing Code


2.1 Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Select [Security] under the user icon in the upper right corner.

Scroll down on the Security page to find "Anti-Phishing Code" in the Advanced Security settings, and click the [Set Up] button on the right to start setting it up.


Enter 1 to 6 characters, without special characters, as your anti-phishing code and click [Confirm] to complete the setup. Make sure not to use a commonly used password as your anti-phishing code.

At the bottom of the anti-phishing code setup page, there will be an example showing how the anti-phishing code will appear in emails. You can check your emails to verify this.


2.2 App


1) Open the MEXC official app and log in. Tap the user icon in the upper left corner.

2) Select [Security].

3) Select [Anti-Phishing Code].

4) After reading the reminder, tap the [Confirm] button.

5) Enter 1 to 6 characters, without special characters, as your anti-phishing code and tap [Confirm] to complete the setup. Make sure not to use a commonly used password as your anti-phishing code.


3. How to Modify the Anti-Phishing Code


3.1 Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Select [Security] under the user icon in the upper right corner.

Scroll down on the Security page to find "Anti-Phishing Code" in the Advanced Security settings, and click the [Change] button on the right.


On the Anti-Phishing Code page, you can see your current anti-phishing code. Enter the new anti-phishing code you want to set in the input box below, and click [Confirm] to complete the modification.


3.2 App


1) Open the MEXC official app and log in. Tap the user icon in the upper left corner.

2) Select [Security].

3) Select [Anti-Phishing Code].

4) After reading the reminder, tap the [Confirm] button.

5) Tap the anti-phishing code input box, enter the new anti-phishing code you want to set, and tap [Confirm] to complete the modification.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus