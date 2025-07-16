If you have crypto in other wallets or platforms, you can choose to transfer them to the MEXC platform for trading. How to Deposit Crypto to the MEXC Platform Step 1: Open your browser and log in toIf you have crypto in other wallets or platforms, you can choose to transfer them to the MEXC platform for trading. How to Deposit Crypto to the MEXC Platform Step 1: Open your browser and log in to
How to Deposit Crypto to the MEXC Platform (Website)

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
If you have crypto in other wallets or platforms, you can choose to transfer them to the MEXC platform for trading.

How to Deposit Crypto to the MEXC Platform


Step 1: Open your browser and log in to the official MEXC website by clicking on [Log In] in the top right corner. After logging in, click on [Wallets] in the top right corner and select [Spot].


Step 2: Click on [Deposit] on the right-hand side.


Step 3: Select the crypto and the network for the deposit, then click on [Click to generate the address]. Let's take depositing MX Token using the ERC20 network as an example. Copy the MEXC deposit address and paste it on the withdrawal platform.

Make sure that the network you select matches the one selected on your withdrawal platform. If you select the wrong network, your funds may be lost and they will not be recoverable.

Different networks have different transaction fees. You can select a network with lower fees for your withdrawals.


For certain networks like EOS, you will need to provide a Memo in addition to the address when making deposits. Otherwise, your address cannot be detected.


Let's use MetaMask wallet as an example to demonstrate how to withdraw MX Token to the MEXC platform.

Step 4: In your MetaMask wallet, select [Send].


Paste the copied deposit address into the withdrawal address field in MetaMask, and make sure to select the same network as your deposit address.


Step 5: Enter the amount you want to withdraw and click on [Next].


Review the withdrawal amount for MX Token, check the current network transaction fee, confirm that all information is correct, and then click on [Confirm] to complete the withdrawal to the MEXC platform. Your funds be deposited into your MEXC account soon.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


