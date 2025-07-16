In the process of daily transactions and transfers, especially during network congestion, it is common to encounter issues such as transaction failures and crediting delays. When a transaction doesIn the process of daily transactions and transfers, especially during network congestion, it is common to encounter issues such as transaction failures and crediting delays. When a transaction does
How To Check Transaction Details Using Blockchain Explorers

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
In the process of daily transactions and transfers, especially during network congestion, it is common to encounter issues such as transaction failures and crediting delays. When a transaction does not go as expected, users may worry about whether their assets have been lost. By using a blockchain explorer, we can check the on-chain status at any time.

For commonly transacted popular tokens, here is how we can find relevant transaction records by using a blockchain explorer.

1. How To Use Blockchain Explorer?


In general, the process of using a blockchain explorer to find transaction records is the same. However, it is essential to note that different tokens and withdrawal networks may require the use of specific blockchain explorers. By choosing the appropriate blockchain explorer, we can find the corresponding transaction records.

1. Confirm the network used for token withdrawal, transfer, or other operations.


2. Based on the network, select the corresponding blockchain explorer.


3. Search for the relevant transaction record by using the transaction hash or wallet address.

2. BTC and BRC-20 Tokens


BTC, as the pioneer of blockchain, is undoubtedly the first in terms of influence and market value. Blockchain explorers are often used for checking its transaction records. It is essential to note that these explorers are not official products but third-party creations. One such explorer can be found at https://www.blockchain.com/explorer.

The BRC-20 tokens, such as ORDI, PEPE, PIZA, etc., which gained significant popularity this year, are tokens created on the Bitcoin blockchain. Similar to other tokens, we can also use a blockchain explorer to query their transaction records by simply entering the transaction hash, address, or block.


3. ERC-20 Tokens


Represented by ETH, ERC-20 tokens can be queried for on-chain transaction records using the Etherscan blockchain explorer. Common ERC-20 tokens include Uni, Shib, Link, MX, and more.
Website of Etherscan blockchain explorer: https://etherscan.io.


A notable development due to Ethereum's network congestion and high gas fees is the emergence of Ethereum Layer 2 networks. Tokens on Layer 2 networks also belong to the ERC-20 series, but they have their own blockchain explorers. Therefore, to query the transaction records of the tokens on these networks, we need to visit the corresponding explorers, such as Polygon and Arbitrum.

3.1 Polygon


Polygon is widely used by many due to its low gas prices, making it a preferred choice for NFT and Gamefi projects to build on. Its native token is MATIC. Polygonscan is commonly used to query transaction data on the Polygon network.

Website of Polygonscan blockchain explorer: https://polygonscan.com/

Another common token often queried using Polygonscan is QUICK. Although there are not many native tokens extensively used on the Polygon network, it is frequently chosen for withdrawing assets from wallets to exchanges because of its fast transaction speed and low gas fees.


3.2 Arbitrum


The prominent Layer 2 project, Arbitrum, has garnered substantial attention from users, and the wealth effect of its ARB token airdrop during its mainnet launch this year further boosted its popularity, attracting a large number of users to utilize the Arbitrum network. To query ARB transaction records, we can use the Arbiscan blockchain explorer.

Website of Arbiscan blockchain explorer: https://arbiscan.io/

Another common token often queried using Arbiscan is AIDOGE. Following the emergence of AIDOGE, many other animal-themed tokens have been created on the Arbitrum network, and Arbiscan can be used to query their transaction records.


4. BEP-20 Tokens


Represented by BNB, BEP-20 tokens require the use of the BscScan blockchain explorer for transaction record queries. Common BEP-20 tokens include CAKE, DOGE, and more. Many of the popular animal-themed tokens that gained popularity in 2021 are also BEP-20 tokens.

Website of BscScan blockchain explorer: https://bscscan.com/.


5. LTC


With Litecoin's upcoming halving next month, discussions and interest in Litecoin have risen recently. To query Litecoin transaction records, we can use the multi-chain blockchain explorer, Blockchair by simply entering the transaction hash or wallet address.

Website of Blockchair blockchain explorer: https://blockchair.com/zh/litecoin


6. TRC-20 Tokens


Even before the emergence of BNB Chain and Polygon, the TRON blockchain was the preferred choice for many users when it came to transfers due to its low gas fees. TRX represents the TRC-20 token series on the TRON blockchain, and its transaction records can be queried using the TRONSCAN blockchain explorer.


Website of TRONSCAN blockchain explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/


In fact, searching transaction records is just one of the blockchain explorer's features. You can also use the blockchain explorer to check data, such as the overall activity of the entire chain. Most of the statistical data on third-party websites relies on the official blockchain explorer's data interface. Proficiency in using a block explorer is vital for your everyday trading and analysis.

