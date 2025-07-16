Traders often need to closely monitor the price changes of various tokens. In addition to adding your preferred tokens to your Favorites list, you can also add widgets to your mobile phone screen forTraders often need to closely monitor the price changes of various tokens. In addition to adding your preferred tokens to your Favorites list, you can also add widgets to your mobile phone screen for
How to Add MEXC Widgets to Your Mobile Phone Screen

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Traders often need to closely monitor the price changes of various tokens. In addition to adding your preferred tokens to your Favorites list, you can also add widgets to your mobile phone screen for quick and convenient access to the current prices of the tokens you're interested in.

1. iOS System


1.1 How to Customize the Display of Tokens


Open the MEXC App and tap on [Markets] at the bottom of the homepage.


Tap the button in the top right corner next to the search bar.


Tap on [Trading Pairs].


Tap on [Add New] to select the trading pairs you want to display on your mobile phone screen. In this example, we select MX, BTC, ARB, and OP as the tokens to display.

The [⤒] button on the right of a token represents the quick pin feature. For example, if you want to place the OP token in the first row, tap the [⤒] button in the same row as OP to move it to the top.

The [=] button on the right of a token represents the drag-and-drop feature. For example, if you want to place the MX token after ARB, hold down the [=] button in the same row as MX and drag it to the desired position.


1.2 How to Add Widgets to Your Mobile Phone Screen


Swipe to the last page on your mobile phone screen, tap on [Edit], and select [Customize]. Then, tap the [+] button next to "MEXC" in the list of widgets.


The MEXC widget is now added to your screen. Tap the [>] button in the top right corner of the widget to view real-time prices of all the tokens you have added.


2. Android


2.1 How to Customize the Display of Tokens


Open the MEXC App and tap on [Markets] at the bottom of the homepage.


Tap the button in the top right corner next to the search bar.


Tap on [Display Items].


Tap on [Add New] to select the trading pairs you want to display on your mobile phone screen. Similarly, in this example, we select MX, BTC, ARB, and OP as the tokens to display.


2.2 How to Add Widgets to Your Mobile Phone Screen


After adding the tokens you want to display, return to the Floating Windows settings page, enable the "Floating Windows" option, and your selected tokens will be displayed.

You can adjust the display brightness of the widget on the screen by adjusting the percentage under "Floating Bar Opacity" based on your specific screen settings.

To hide the floating window, tap the button in the top left corner of the widget. To minimize the floating window, tap the button in the top right corner of the widget.


At this point, you have successfully added the MEXC widgets, and you can check the real-time prices of the tokens you added on your mobile phone screen at any time.

