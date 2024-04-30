Why Am I Unable to Receive Email Notifications From MEXC?





MEXC's platform information, such as verification codes, price change information, and position change notifications, will be communicated to users via email, SMS, in-app notifications, etc., allowing users to receive relevant information promptly.





If you have successfully linked your email but are not receiving email notifications from MEXC, you can try the following methods introduced in this article.









1.1 Verify that the email address entered during sign-up is correct





Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top navigation bar and select [Security] in the dropdown list. On the Security page, you can see that you have linked your email for email verification successfully.





Check whether the linked email is the one where you receive verification codes. If not, click the [Change] button on the right to relink. You can learn how to make modifications through the article " How to Change the Email Address Linked to Your MEXC Account ."









1.2 Check the junk folder or other folders in your mailbox





Please check the junk folder or other folders in your linked email to confirm whether the email service provider has placed MEXC emails in folders other than the inbox.





If MEXC emails are placed in the junk folder or other folders, you can add MEXC emails to the whitelist in the settings so that future MEXC emails will appear in the inbox. The following sections detail how to manually add MEXC email domains to the whitelist, so please continue reading below.





1.3 Check if the email client is functioning properly





If you are using an email client app, you need to check if the email client is functioning properly, such as whether the network connection is smooth, whether the email client version is too outdated, whether third-party clients are used, and whether there are conflicts with your antivirus software.





If you are unable to rule out the possibilities or have any doubts, you can try using the web version of the mailbox. Please make sure to use the official website link.





1.4 Check if your email inbox is full





If your inbox capacity has reached its limit, you may not be able to send or receive emails. You can delete outdated, unimportant, and advertising emails to make room for receiving MEXC emails.





1.5 Choose mainstream email providers such as Gmail and Outlook





Try to choose mainstream email providers such as Gmail, Outlook, Hotmail, Yahoo, iCloud, etc., for linking and receiving email notifications. Since some companies automatically block external emails, it is not recommended to use your company's work email for sign-up.





1.6 There may be network delays, so it is recommended to check your inbox again later. The verification code is valid for 15 minutes.





Due to network transmission delays, delays in processing mechanisms of sending and receiving servers, settings of receiving clients, etc., email notifications may be delayed. Therefore, you can check your inbox again after a while to see if any emails have been delivered.





1.7 If you still cannot receive emails, they may be intercepted. You need to manually add the MEXC email domain to the whitelist and then try to receive the email again.





For instructions on how to manually add the MEXC email domain to the whitelist, please continue reading below.









We will demonstrate using Gmail and Outlook.









Log in to your Gmail account at https://accounts.google.com









On the mailbox page, click on the settings icon [⚙️] in the top right corner and select [See all settings].









Click on [Filters and Blocked Addresses] to see if MEXC emails are blocked. If there is a setting blocking the MEXC domain or email, please remove the MEXC domain.









On the "Filters and Blocked Addresses" page, click on [Create a new filter]. Enter the MEXC domain address or email address in the "From" field, such as mexc.com , and click [Continue].









Check "Never send it to Spam" and click [Continue] to verify your identity.









After verifying your identity, the whitelist is set successfully. On the "Filters and Blocked Addresses" page, you can see the whitelist settings that were just completed.









Note: After setting up the whitelist successfully, it may take some time for some email service providers to take effect. It is recommended to wait for 10 minutes before trying to receive the email verification code again.









Log in to your Outlook Mail account at https://outlook.office365.com/









On the mailbox page, click on the settings icon [⚙️] in the top right corner and select [Junk email] under in the "Mail" section.





On the "Junk email" page, you can check if MEXC emails are blocked under "Blocked senders and domains". If the MEXC domain or email is blocked, please remove the MEXC domain.





Under "Safe senders and domains", click on [+ Add] and enter the MEXC domain address or email address, such as mexc.com , then click [Add]. Click [Save] to complete the whitelist setting.









Note: After setting up the whitelist successfully, it may take some time for some email service providers to take effect. It is recommended to wait for 10 minutes before trying to retrieve the email verification code again.









Domain Whitelist:





Email Whitelist

mexc@email.mexc.link

mexc@email.mexc.ci

mexc@email.mexc.cg

mexc_official@email.mexc.link

do_not_reply@mailer.mexc.sg

mexc@notice.mexc.link

mexc@notice.mexc.cg

mexc@notice.mexc.ci

mexc@info.mexc.link

mexc@info.mexc.cg

mexc@info.mexc.ci

dontreply@notification.mexc.link

dontreply@notification.mexc.cg

dontreply@notification.mexc.ci





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.