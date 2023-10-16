



To ensure the security of user accounts, the MEXC platform provides a two-factor authentication mechanism, requiring users to link their accounts with at least two security verification methods, including mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator.





In this article, we will show you how to change the email address linked to your MEXC account. If you want to learn how to change the Google Authenticator linked to your account, you can refer to the guide " How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone. "









Open and log in to the official MEXC website. In the top right corner of the homepage, click on the user icon and select [Security].









On the Security page, click on [Change] on the right of "Email Verification."









Enter the new email address and the verification code. Then, enter the verification code for the old email address and the Google Authenticator code / SMS verification code.





After filling in, click on [Confirm] to complete the email address change.









You can return to the Security page and you will see that you have changed your linked email address.





Please note that within 24 hours after changing your linked email address, withdrawals and fiat withdrawals are prohibited.













This tutorial about the operational process on the app is explained using an iOS phone as an example. The operational steps for Android phones are exactly the same.





On the MEXC App's homepage, tap on the user icon in the top left corner and select [Security]. On the Security page, tap on [Email Verification] to enter the page for changing the email address.





Enter the new email address and the verification code. Then, enter the verification code for the old email address and the Google Authenticator code / SMS verification code. Tap on [Confirm] to complete the email address change.









You can tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage to enter the Profile page, where you can check the new email address after changing.









Please note that within 24 hours after changing your linked email address, withdrawals and fiat withdrawals are prohibited.



