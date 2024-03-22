mexc
The Complete Guide to Coin-M Perpetual Futures on MEXC

2024.03.23
1. What are Coin-M futures?


"Coin-M futures" refer to contracts where a certain cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) is used as collateral and for calculating profits and losses (PNL).

2. MEXC Coin-M Futures Overview


Coin-M perpetual futures are settled in USD (United States Dollar), with PNL settled based on a certain cryptocurrency as the reference. MEXC offers two types of Coin-M perpetual futures for users to choose from: BTC USD perpetual and ETH USD perpetual. The specific value of Coin-M perpetual futures is denominated in USD. For example, the size of a Bitcoin-M perpetual contract is $100, while that of an Ethereum-M perpetual contract is $10.

Unlike MEXC USDT-M perpetual futures, BTC USD perpetual futures support leverage from 1x to 125x, while ETH USD perpetual futures support leverage from 1x to 100x.

In terms of position mode and margin mode, MEXC Coin-M perpetual futures are similar to USDT-M perpetual futures, supporting hedge positions and both cross and isolated margin modes.

3. Trading Operations Guide


3.1 Log in to your MEXC account and select [Coin-M Perpetual Futures].


3.2 Select your trading pair.


3.3 Select margin mode.


3.4 Confirm leverage multiplier.


3.5 Select order type.

For the introduction and distinctions of the five order types, please refer to the article "The Complete Guide to USDT-M Perpetual Futures on MEXC."


3.6 Select [Open Long] or [Open Short].


3.7 Close a position.

There are three methods for closing a position. The differences and operations of the three methods can be found in the article "The Complete Guide to USDT-M Perpetual Futures on MEXC."


Note: The examples given above are based on website operations. The steps for operations on the app are the same.

4. Frequently Asked Questions


4.1 How are Coin-M futures PNL calculated?

The PNL of Coin-M futures depend on the user's entry price, close price, and trading volume. For specific calculations, please refer to the article "Margins & PNL Calculations."

4.2 What are the differences between Coin-M futures and USDT-M futures?

The main difference between Coin-M futures and USDT-M futures is that Coin-M perpetual futures use a certain cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) as collateral and for calculating PNL, while USDT-M perpetual futures use USDT as the reference for value and PNL calculation. For further distinctions, you can refer to the article "Differences between USDT-M and COIN-M futures."

4.3 What are the sizes of Coin-M futures?

The size of Bitcoin-M perpetual futures is $100 per contract, while the size of Ethereum-M perpetual futures is $10 per contract.

4.4 Is there a minimum order quantity?

Yes, the minimum order quantity for BTC USD perpetual futures is 1 contract, equivalent to $100, and for ETH USD perpetual futures, it is 1 contract, equivalent to $10.

4.5 Is there a maximum order quantity?

Yes, both the market and limit orders for BTC USD perpetual futures have a maximum order quantity of 3,000 contracts per order, while for ETH USD perpetual futures, both market and limit orders have a maximum order quantity of 20,000 contracts per order.

4.6 What are the trading fee rates for Coin-M futures?

For Coin-M futures, the maker fee rate is 0%, and the taker fee rate is 0.01%.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

