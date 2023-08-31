MEXC Related Fees

Whether you are a seasoned professional trader who has been navigating the cryptocurrency space for years or a novice trader just starting out, understanding trading-related fees is an essential step towards mastering trading rules and enhancing your trading experience. Follow MEXC and let's explore the mysteries of trading together.
In BTC/USDT perpetual futures, if a MEXCer shorts a position by selling 1 BTC, resulting in a position with a value of 30,000 USDT:
Trading Fee = Position Value × Trading Fee Rate
Funding Rate refers to the fee set by cryptocurrency exchanges to maintain the balance between the futures price and the price of the underlying asset. This rate is typically applied to perpetual futures and represents a mechanism for the exchange of funds between long and short traders. The exchange does not collect this fee. It is used to adjust the cost or profit of holding contracts for traders, aiming to keep the futures price closely aligned with the price of the underlying asset.
If the funding rate is positive, long positions will pay the funding rate while short positions will receive it. If the funding rate is negative, it's the opposite. Users are only required to pay or receive funding fees if they hold positions at the specific moment when the funding fee is settled. If positions are closed before the funding fee is charged, no funding fee will be paid or received.
The settlement process takes a certain amount of time, so any orders executed within ±15 seconds of the settlement time may not be included in the funding fee swap. The funding fee is the exchange of funds between users, and MEXC SWAP will not collect any funding fees.
If a MEXCer sold 1 BTC in the BTC/USDT spot trading pair and received 30,000 USDT: