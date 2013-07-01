스텔라 (XLM) 토크노믹스
스텔라 (XLM) 정보
스텔라 네트워크는 다양한 금융 시스템을 연결하고 누구나 커뮤니티를 위해 지불, 저축, 대출, 보험과 같은 저비용 금융 서비스를 구축할 수 있는 무료 오픈 소스 네트워크입니다. 실리콘 밸리에 기반을 둔 비영리 단체인 Stellar.org에서 지원합니다. Stellar 네트워크를 사용하면 이메일처럼 쉽게 사람, 회사 및 금융 기관 간에 돈을 직접 이동할 수 있습니다. 이러한 상호 연결은 개인의 액세스 증가, 은행의 비용 절감, 기업의 수익 증대를 의미합니다.
스텔라 (XLM) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 스텔라 (XLM)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
스텔라 (XLM)의 심층 토큰 구조
XLM 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Stellar's native token, XLM (Lumens), serves as the backbone of the Stellar blockchain, a Layer-1 network designed for fast, low-cost cross-border value transfer and asset issuance. Stellar's unique consensus model, the Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) via the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), distinguishes it from PoW and PoS chains and shapes aspects of its tokenomics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Initial Token Supply and Historical Changes
- Original Supply (2014): 100 billion XLM.
- Inflation (2014–2019): 1% annual inflation, which was distributed weekly.
- Burn Event (2019): On November 4, 2019, a major supply reduction occurred: ~55 billion XLM (over 50% of supply) were burned, reducing total supply to ~50 billion XLM. The inflation mechanism was also deprecated by validator vote, so XLM supply became fixed.
- Current Max Supply (2025): ~50 billion XLM.
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~31.15 billion XLM, remaining stable in recent data.
Issuance Principle
- Since late 2019, Stellar operates with a fixed-supply model and no new issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
SDF-Controlled Allocations Post-Burn:
|Category
|Amount (XLM)
|% of Max Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Infrastructure, R&D, Community fund, hackathons, grants
|Use-Case Investment
|10.00B
|20.00%
|Acquisitions, new products, enterprise fund
|- New Products
|2.00B
|4.00%
|Grants for product launches
|- Enterprise Fund
|8.00B
|16.00%
|Investments/acquisitions
|User Acquisition
|6.00B
|12.00%
|Marketing, PR, communications, airdrops
|SDF Operations/Direct Dev
|~8.00B*
|~16.00%*
|Salaries, operational expenses
|*Number inferred from burns and remaining supply
Note: Past airdrops and partnerships led to widespread XLM distribution, but the giveaway/airdrop programs were wound down and associated tokens burned.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Functions of XLM:
- Transaction Fees: All operations require a minimal XLM fee, which prevents spam and keeps network operations efficient.
- Base Reserve Requirement: Every account must hold a minimum XLM balance (2 base reserves, with one reserve currently set at 0.5 XLM, but subject to governance changes).
- Medium of Exchange: Enabling transfers of value within Stellar and as an intermediary ("bridge" currency) for asset/token exchange, especially if direct liquidity routes are missing.
- Decentralized Exchange (SDEX): XLM is widely used as a bridge asset for cross-asset swaps.
- Incentives: Grants, infrastructure rewards, and bug bounty programs for network security and ecosystem growth.
- Governance Funding: Administered by the Stellar Development Foundation through thematic programs and direct investments.
Ecosystem-Specific Usage: Real-world asset tokens, fintech applications, and capital/incentive mechanisms such as those seen in YieldBlox create further demand for XLM as collateral and for transaction settlement.
4. Lock-up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeframes
Legacy and Current Practices:
- Airdrops & Programmatic Vesting: In early years, large airdrop allocations had unlocking/vesting schedules, but post-2019, new airdrops have mostly stopped.
- SDF-Controlled Allocations: SDF retains discretion over when/how to disburse its tokens. Programmatic lock-ups and grants are typical for ecosystem or enterprise grants, sometimes with time-based vesting, though specifics are not always public.
- Smart Contract Escrow/Clawback: With Protocol 17, regulated assets on Stellar can be time-locked or clamped through escrow contracts. However, the XLM token itself is not subject to protocol-level time locks.
Scheduled and Historic Unlocks:
- Historical Unlocks: A large portion of older allocations, held for airdrops or development, were burned, with remaining supply managed by SDF.
- Current Unlocks: No fixed, protocol-enforced unlock schedule for XLM exists. Unlocks are, instead, tied to operational needs, strategic grants, or ecosystem programs, governed by the SDF and disclosed on a discretionary basis.
5. Incentive Programs
- Bug Bounty: Ongoing XLM bounties for identifying vulnerabilities.
- Community Fund: Grants to projects, often subject to community voting and panel approval, with fresh governance models like Neural Quorum Governance.
- Ecosystem Growth: Strategic investments and grants are designed to incentivize key partners and high-impact developers to build within the Stellar ecosystem.
- Yield Platforms (e.g., YieldBlox): Introduce innovative incentive mechanisms for holding or staking assets (not XLM itself but often reliant on its underlying infrastructure).
6. Recent Circulating Supply Trends
The circulating supply of XLM remained steady over the last week of May into June 2025, with a slight upward trend, reflecting stable economic management without major new token releases.
7. Limitations and Transparency
- Transparency: SDF publishes detailed allocation and grant reporting, though not all disbursement schedules are disclosed in detail in real-time.
- Lockups: Unlike some newer blockchains, Stellar does not enforce on-chain time-based unlocks for XLM allocations; program-level vesting is implemented at the discretion of SDF or grant recipients.
8. Analytical Perspectives
Strengths:
- Fixed supply post-inflation removal enhances predictability and scarcity.
- Responsive allocation model allowed burn and refocus of token economics on ecosystem sustainability.
- Active use-case development through grants, incentives, and productivity apps.
Weaknesses:
- Past high centralization (significant SDF holdings)—though this continues to decline as XLM is disbursed and ecosystem expands.
- No rigid lockup/unlock schedule, leaving incentive execution reliant on SDF stewardship and transparency rather than protocol enforcement.
Future Outlook: Continued ecosystem growth, tokenized assets, and increasing DeFi integrations (e.g., YieldBlox, on-chain RWA projects) should strengthen XLM's medium- and long-term utility, underpinned by SDF's ongoing reductions in central holdings.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism
|Detail/Explanation
|Issuance
|Fixed Supply (post-2019)
|No further inflation, capped at ~50B XLM
|Allocation
|Planned & Discretionary
|Ecosystem, Use-Case Investment, User Acquisition
|Usage
|Transaction/Reserve/Bridge/DEX
|Fees, min. balances, swap intermediary
|Incentive
|Grants, Bounties, Ecosystem Fund
|Programmatic, community, security, growth
|Lock Up/Unlock
|SDF-Directed; Vesting on Grants
|No protocol-locked schedule for XLM; SDF discretion
|Circulating Trend
|Stable, slight increase
|~31.15B XLM in circulation (June 2025)
Conclusion
Stellar's token economics have transitioned from a high-supply, inflationary regime to a scarce, conservatively managed model. Current economics prioritize sustainable ecosystem growth over short-term allocation, with strategic unlocks, incentive programs, and wide-ranging use-cases continuing to drive value into the network. While the SDF retains central control over a nontrivial supply of XLM, its ongoing transparency and grant-based allocation serve as a key mechanism for incentivizing network expansion, security, and broad-based user engagement.
For developers and users, this means participating in a maturing ecosystem where XLM's value is increasingly tied to real-world asset tokenization, fintech adoption, and cross-chain financial infrastructure.
If you need further details on specific SDF disbursements, ecosystem programs, or XLM's current allocation, let me know what area you'd like to explore further.
스텔라 (XLM) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
스텔라 (XLM) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 XLM 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
XLM 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 XLM의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, XLM 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
XLM 구매 방법
스텔라 (XLM)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 XLM 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
스텔라 (XLM) 가격 내역
XLM의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
XLM 가격 예측
XLM 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? XLM 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.