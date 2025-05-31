헤데라 (HBAR) 토크노믹스
헤데라 (HBAR) 정보
Hedera는 당신의 디지털 세상을 당신의 디지털 세계를 있는 그대로 만들기 위해 가장 많이 사용되는 엔터프라이즈급 공용 네트워크입니다. HBAR은 분산 경제를 지원하는 Hedera의 기본 에너지 효율적인 암호화폐입니다. 스타트업이든 기업이든, 창작자이든 소비자이든, Hedera는 개발자가 블록체인을 넘어 빠르고 공정하며 안전한 애플리케이션의 다음 시대를 만들 수 있도록 합니다.
헤데라 (HBAR) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 헤데라 (HBAR)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
헤데라 (HBAR)의 심층 토큰 구조
HBAR 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Hedera Hashgraph's HBAR has a robust token economics structure, underpinned by a fixed maximum supply, a multiyear vesting and unlock schedule, diverse allocation for ecosystem and stakeholder incentives, and a permissioned proof-of-stake (PoS) security/reward model that is evolving toward greater decentralization. Below, each fundamental aspect is examined in detail.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: HBAR has a hard-capped maximum supply of 50 billion tokens that cannot be increased without unanimous Council approval.
- Initial Distribution: All tokens were pre-minted at network launch. There is no ongoing inflation—the circulating supply only increases via treasury allocations according to a pre-set vesting schedule.
- Circulating Supply: As of late May 2025, approximately 42.2 billion HBAR (~84% of total supply) are in circulation, with the remaining supply to be fully vested by end of 2025.
- Emission Pattern: New HBARs are systematically released from the Hedera Treasury on a quarterly basis. The supply distribution follows a predictable and transparent unlock schedule, supporting network stability and minimizing supply shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
Token Allocation Breakdown
Allocation policy is designed to balance ecosystem growth, long-term network security, and foundational stakeholder incentivization. The main allocation categories and their indicative shares have historically been:
|Allocation Category
|Billions of HBAR
|% of Total Supply
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32%
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24%
|Purchase Agreements (Investors/SAFTs)
|8.70
|17%
|Founders & Early Executives
|6.90
|14%
|Swirlds (Core Dev Entity)
|3.98
|8%
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4%
- Ecosystem/Development: Dedicated to grants, partnerships, developer incentives, strategic integrations, and open-source funding.
- Investors/SAFTs: Allocated via multi-year Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFT), distributed to venture backers and purchasers according to vesting schedules.
- Founders & Team: Significant, but minority allocation to ensure founder alignment and continued development effort.
- Swirlds: A key allocation to the creators/maintainers of the Hashgraph protocol.
- Treasury: Funds ongoing operational and promotional activities and reserves flexibility for future requirements.
A significant portion of tokens, particularly those assigned to Foundation, Ecosystem, or Treasuries, is explicitly subject to structured unlocking, not available for immediate sale or use.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Token Utility
- Transaction/Gas Fees: All operations—including transfers, smart contract execution, and tokenization—require HBAR for gas/fees.
- Staking: HBAR is used to stake consensus nodes, securing the network and determining node influence/probability in transaction validation.
- Delegated Staking: Token holders may delegate their HBAR to permissioned nodes to receive staking rewards (no delegation required, but available).
- Rewards: Both node operators and delegators receive staking rewards (up to a protocol-specified cap).
- Ecosystem Medium of Exchange: Used within dApps, NFT marketplaces, DeFi protocols, and for on-chain payments throughout the smart contract and tokenization ecosystem.
Incentive Mechanism
- Staking Rewards: As of 2024–2025, the annual staking rewards rate is capped at 2.5%. A maximum of 13% (6.5B HBAR) of total supply qualifies for the full reward rate—rewards diminish as participation increases above this threshold.
- Validator/Delegator Structure: Minimum node stake is 250M HBAR; maximum stake per node is 1.85B HBAR (calculated as total supply/number of nodes). Today, major portions of staked HBAR are supplied by core entities (e.g., Swirlds, Treasury) to bootstrap security, often without receiving rewards—holders opting into reward-based staking steadily grow as the network decentralizes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, liquidity mining, and programmatic rewards have historically been distributed through initiatives like the HBAR Foundation and other ecosystem-facing organizations.
Lock-up & Unlocking Mechanism
-
Vesting Policy: Both primary allocations (investors, team, ecosystem funds) and most strategic reserves are subject to well-documented vesting schedules.
- SAFT Rounds/Investors: Allocations released over multi-year periods, typically with initial cliffs (delayed unlocks), then subject to monthly or quarterly vesting.
- Founder/Team/Employee Allocations: Use four-year vesting with one-year cliff concepts or similar, following industry-standard incentive practice.
- Treasury/Ecosystem/Development: Distributed according to planned grant and incentive programs, but not immediately liquid.
-
Unlocking Timeframe:
- Full Circulation by End-of-2025: Hedera’s vesting schedule stipulates that the entire 50B supply will be unlocked and in circulation by the end of 2025.
- Recent Unlock Dynamics: During Q1 2025, circulating supply increased by nearly 4 billion, with 92% (~46.2B HBAR) expected to be circulating by the end of Q2 2025.
- Supply Trend: The unlock pattern is staged in quarterly increments, following Hedera Treasury Management Reports for transparency.
Recent and Projected Supply Dynamics
- Current State (May 31, 2025):
- Circulating supply ~42.2B HBAR.
- Remaining supply (~7.8B HBAR) to fully vest and circulate in the upcoming quarters, per the formal release cadence.
- Projection: All tokens expected to be in circulation by year-end 2025, providing high certainty for market participants regarding future supply overhang and potential dilution.
Summary Table: HBAR Tokenomics At a Glance
|Category
|Mechanism & Status (2025)
|Total/Max Supply
|50,000,000,000 (fixed, non-inflationary)
|Circulating Supply
|~42,240,000,000 (~84%)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, quarterly unlocks
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (24%), Investors (17%), Team (14%)...
|Usage
|Fees, staking, rewards, ecosystem transactions
|Incentives
|Staking (2.5% APR; cap at 13% total supply)
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Strict, multi-year per category
|Unlock Pattern
|Quarterly, full vesting by 2025
|Governance
|Managed by Hedera Council, moving to permissionless PoS
Critical Observations and Implications
- Predictability & Transparency: Hedera’s detailed, public unlocking schedules have minimized supply shocks, improving market trust.
- Ecosystem Growth Priority: The large allocations to development/integration funds reinforce a long-term outlook over short-term value extraction.
- Transition Toward Decentralization: With staking and validator rewards gradually open to public participation and a declining share of staking by core entities, decentralization of security and governance is poised to increase.
- Dilution Risk: Almost all dilution risk will be resolved by end-2025; this near-term certainty is rare amongst large-cap crypto assets.
- Elasticity of Token Velocity: As the token supply is nearly fully unlocked, long-term value will increasingly hinge on organic network usage, transaction demand, and ecosystem growth, rather than anticipated scarcity or supply overhangs.
Final Perspective
Hedera’s tokenomics model offers a rare combination of:
- Supply cap certainty
- Controlled and transparent unlocking
- Robust usage incentives for both network participants and ecosystem developers
- Strategic transition to permissionless, decentralized operations
This framework, while favoring long-term growth and security, requires the project to continuously drive utility and demand to sustain and enhance HBAR’s value as a medium of exchange, network fuel, and staking asset post-2025, when supply dynamics lose their headline impact.
헤데라 (HBAR) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
헤데라 (HBAR) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 HBAR 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
HBAR 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 HBAR의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, HBAR 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.