Stellar (XLM) токеномикасы
Stellar (XLM) туралы ақпарат
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Stellar (XLM) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Stellar (XLM) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Stellar (XLM) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
XLM токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for payments, asset issuance, and connecting to financial rails. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) manages the ecosystem and has historically overseen the distribution and allocation of XLM.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At inception, the SDF managed the entire initial supply of 100 billion XLM.
- Inflation: The supply increased by 1% annually via protocol-level inflation until October 28, 2019, when inflation was deprecated by validator vote. Approximately 5.44 billion XLM were created through this mechanism.
- Burns: On November 4, 2019, SDF burned ~55 billion XLM (~52.38% of the initial supply), including tokens earmarked for giveaways and from the SDF operating fund.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of XLM has evolved, but major categories and their purposes are as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example Unlocks (Date, Amount)
|Marketing/Operations
|25.82% allocation, used for SDF operations, salaries, and overhead.
|2015-11-24: 3.14B XLM
2018-02-06: 3.35B XLM
2019-11-03: 9.76B XLM
|Ecosystem Incentives
|50% allocation, for ecosystem growth, airdrops, partnerships, and grants.
|2019-11-03: 25B XLM
|Escrow
|18% allocation, held in escrow with irregular unlocks.
|2021-01-13: 3B XLM
2022-02-01: 3B XLM
2023-04-05: 3B XLM
|Other
|Includes user acquisition, use-case investment, and community funds.
|See SDF Mandate for details
Note: The above allocations are based on historical unlocks and SDF disclosures. The SDF has also reserved XLM for ecosystem development, use-case investment, and user acquisition, with specific sub-allocations for grants, enterprise investments, and marketing.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XLM is required for:
- Minimum account balances (2 base reserves; as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM).
- Transaction fees (to prevent spam and ensure network health).
- Medium of exchange and bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).
- Ecosystem Incentives: XLM is distributed via:
- Grants for developers and projects (e.g., Stellar Community Fund).
- Infrastructure and R&D grants.
- User acquisition and marketing programs.
- No Staking Rewards: As of Feb 2024, XLM holders do not earn protocol-level rewards (e.g., staking, inflation, or validator rewards). The inflation mechanism was deprecated in 2019.
- Bug Bounties: SDF operates a bug bounty program, rewarding XLM for security disclosures.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking: Historically, large allocations (e.g., for escrow or ecosystem incentives) were held by the SDF and released according to internal schedules. There is no protocol-enforced locking or vesting for XLM at the network level.
- Unlocking: Unlocks have occurred on an irregular, discretionary basis, as determined by the SDF. Example unlocks include:
- Marketing/Operations: 3.14B XLM (2015-11-24), 3.35B XLM (2018-02-06), 9.76B XLM (2019-11-03)
- Ecosystem Incentives: 25B XLM (2019-11-03)
- Escrow: 3B XLM (2021-01-13), 3B XLM (2022-02-01), 3B XLM (2023-04-05)
- Unlocking Table:
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Date
|Amount (XLM)
|Unlock Type
|Marketing/Operations
|2015-11-24
|3,140,000,000
|Instant
|Marketing/Operations
|2018-02-06
|3,350,000,000
|Instant
|Marketing/Operations
|2019-11-03
|9,760,000,000
|Instant
|Ecosystem Incentives
|2019-11-03
|25,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2021-01-13
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2022-02-01
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
|Escrow
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
- No Protocol-Level Vesting: Unlocks are not enforced by smart contracts or protocol rules but are managed by the SDF.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial supply (100B XLM), 1% annual inflation (deprecated 2019), major burn (2019)
|Allocation
|SDF-managed: Marketing/Operations, Ecosystem Incentives, Escrow, User Acquisition, etc.
|Usage
|Minimum balances, transaction fees, bridge currency, DEX, grants, bug bounties
|Incentives
|Grants, ecosystem funding, no protocol staking/inflation rewards as of 2024
|Locking/Unlocking
|SDF-controlled, irregular unlocks, no protocol-enforced vesting
|Unlocking Time
|See table above; all major unlocks are instant and discretionary
Additional Notes
- Governance: Stellar uses Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) and Stellar Ecosystem Proposals (SEPs) for protocol and ecosystem changes. The SDF and community participate in governance, but XLM does not confer direct voting rights for protocol upgrades.
- Acquisition: XLM can be acquired via exchanges (CEX/DEX), and past airdrops (now discontinued).
- No Staking: There is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.
Conclusion
Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a large, SDF-managed supply, discretionary unlocks, and a focus on ecosystem growth through grants and incentives. The network’s design emphasizes utility (fees, minimum balances, bridge currency) over direct tokenholder rewards, with no protocol-level staking or inflation as of 2024. All major unlocks are managed off-chain by the SDF, with no enforced vesting or locking at the protocol level.
Stellar (XLM) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Stellar (XLM) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын XLM токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша XLM токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз XLM токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, XLM токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай XLM сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге Stellar (XLM) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы XLM сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
Stellar (XLM) бағасының тарихы
XLM бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
XLM бағасының болжамы
XLM қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің XLM бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
Stellar (XLM) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 XLM = 0.3623 USD