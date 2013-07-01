XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

АтыXLM

ДәрежеNo.15

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0025%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.76%

Айналымдағы мөлшер31,145,242,216.849354

Макс. мөлшер50,001,806,812

Жалпы мөлшер50,001,786,892.81785

Айналым жылдамдығы0.6228%

Шығару күні2013-07-01 00:00:00

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Ең төменгі баға0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Ашық блокчейнXLM

КіріспеStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.