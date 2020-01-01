ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы

Токен қамтуы, тарату моделі және өзекті нарық деректерін қоса, ULTIMA (ULTIMA) туралы негізгі ақпаратпен танысыңыз.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) туралы ақпарат

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

Ресми веб-сайт:
https://ultima.io/en/
Whitepaper:
https://ultima.io/documents/en/WhitePaperUT.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://smartexplorer.com/token20/sWd6JcnEA3QJdh3zK1NHchyU2j4cEsiUdi

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.

Нарық капитализациясы:
$ 238.16M
$ 238.16M$ 238.16M
Жалпы қамтуы:
$ 100.00K
$ 100.00K$ 100.00K
Айналымдағы қамту:
$ 37.41K
$ 37.41K$ 37.41K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
$ 636.64M
$ 636.64M$ 636.64M
Осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіш:
$ 22,880
$ 22,880$ 22,880
Осы уақытқа дейінгі ең төменгі көрсеткіш:
$ 2,046.4140488264795
$ 2,046.4140488264795$ 2,046.4140488264795
Қазіргі баға:
$ 6,366.35
$ 6,366.35$ 6,366.35

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы

ULTIMA токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.

Overview

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency with a capped supply, designed to power a broad ecosystem of financial products, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and provide utility across various applications.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Consensus & Minting: Ultima uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for scalability and security. Token issuance is managed through a minting process facilitated by smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users "freeze" (lock) ULTIMA tokens in the Farm app to earn rewards over a fixed period.
  • Deflationary Model: The total supply is strictly capped at 100,000 ULTIMA tokens. Issuance is subject to scheduled halving events and token burns, reducing the number of new tokens entering circulation over time. Daily distribution is projected to decline to one token by 2028.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Minting/Farming: Tokens are primarily distributed through the Ultima Farm minting process. Participants receive rewards for freezing tokens, with the system designed to operate over a three-year period.
  • Reward Distribution: Minting rewards are split as follows:
    • 60%: Available Balance (immediately usable for transactions or purchases)
    • 40%: Upgrade Balance (reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ULTIMA tokens serve as the backbone of a diverse ecosystem, providing utility and incentives across multiple platforms:

Application AreaDescription
PaymentsInstant cross-border payments and everyday transactions via the Ultima Card and wallets
CrowdfundingParticipation in charity and startup crowdfunding platforms
MarketplaceBuying and selling goods and services in the Ultima Store
ExchangeTrading on the ULTIMEX exchange and other supported platforms
Freezing GamesIncentives for token freezing, such as vouchers and rewards
Travel ClubDiscounts and offers on travel bookings
Community IncentivesEarning from price appreciation and ecosystem growth

Locking Mechanism

  • Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This process is governed by smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
  • Minting Period: The standard operating term for minting is one year, during which tokens remain locked and generate rewards.

Unlocking Time

  • Reward Unlocking: Minting rewards are distributed monthly over a 12 to 24-month period, depending on the specific farming contract.
  • Token Unlocking: At the end of the minting period, the originally frozen tokens are unlocked and become available for use, transfer, or re-freezing for additional minting cycles.

Summary Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply100,000 ULTIMA (capped)
Issuance MechanismMinting via smart contracts (Ultima Farm), DPoS consensus, halving, and token burns
AllocationMinting rewards (60% available, 40% upgrade), distributed via farming
UsagePayments, crowdfunding, marketplace, exchange, travel, community incentives
Locking MechanismTokens frozen in Ultima Farm for 1-year minting periods
Unlocking TimeRewards unlocked monthly; principal unlocked after minting period

Additional Notes

  • Security: Users retain exclusive control of their private keys and wallets.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap includes further expansion into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and additional financial products.

Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to balance scarcity, utility, and incentives, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem for global users.

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.

Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:

Жалпы қамтуы:

Жасалған немесе жасалатын ULTIMA токендерінің ең көп саны.

Айналымдағы қамту:

Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.

Максимал қамту:

Барлығы қанша ULTIMA токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):

Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.

Инфляция деңгейі:

Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.

Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?

Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.

Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.

Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.

Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.

Енді сіз ULTIMA токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, ULTIMA токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!

