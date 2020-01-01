ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) туралы ақпарат
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
ULTIMA токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency with a capped supply, designed to power a broad ecosystem of financial products, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and provide utility across various applications.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Minting: Ultima uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for scalability and security. Token issuance is managed through a minting process facilitated by smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users "freeze" (lock) ULTIMA tokens in the Farm app to earn rewards over a fixed period.
- Deflationary Model: The total supply is strictly capped at 100,000 ULTIMA tokens. Issuance is subject to scheduled halving events and token burns, reducing the number of new tokens entering circulation over time. Daily distribution is projected to decline to one token by 2028.
Allocation Mechanism
- Minting/Farming: Tokens are primarily distributed through the Ultima Farm minting process. Participants receive rewards for freezing tokens, with the system designed to operate over a three-year period.
- Reward Distribution: Minting rewards are split as follows:
- 60%: Available Balance (immediately usable for transactions or purchases)
- 40%: Upgrade Balance (reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ULTIMA tokens serve as the backbone of a diverse ecosystem, providing utility and incentives across multiple platforms:
|Application Area
|Description
|Payments
|Instant cross-border payments and everyday transactions via the Ultima Card and wallets
|Crowdfunding
|Participation in charity and startup crowdfunding platforms
|Marketplace
|Buying and selling goods and services in the Ultima Store
|Exchange
|Trading on the ULTIMEX exchange and other supported platforms
|Freezing Games
|Incentives for token freezing, such as vouchers and rewards
|Travel Club
|Discounts and offers on travel bookings
|Community Incentives
|Earning from price appreciation and ecosystem growth
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This process is governed by smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
- Minting Period: The standard operating term for minting is one year, during which tokens remain locked and generate rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Reward Unlocking: Minting rewards are distributed monthly over a 12 to 24-month period, depending on the specific farming contract.
- Token Unlocking: At the end of the minting period, the originally frozen tokens are unlocked and become available for use, transfer, or re-freezing for additional minting cycles.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA (capped)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Minting via smart contracts (Ultima Farm), DPoS consensus, halving, and token burns
|Allocation
|Minting rewards (60% available, 40% upgrade), distributed via farming
|Usage
|Payments, crowdfunding, marketplace, exchange, travel, community incentives
|Locking Mechanism
|Tokens frozen in Ultima Farm for 1-year minting periods
|Unlocking Time
|Rewards unlocked monthly; principal unlocked after minting period
Additional Notes
- Security: Users retain exclusive control of their private keys and wallets.
- Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap includes further expansion into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and additional financial products.
Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to balance scarcity, utility, and incentives, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem for global users.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын ULTIMA токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша ULTIMA токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз ULTIMA токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, ULTIMA токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) бағасының тарихы
ULTIMA бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
ULTIMA бағасының болжамы
ULTIMA қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің ULTIMA бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
