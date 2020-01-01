TONCOIN (TON) токеномикасы
TONCOIN (TON) туралы ақпарат
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
TONCOIN (TON) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
TONCOIN (TON) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
TONCOIN (TON) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
TON токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability, high throughput, and secure application hosting. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion.
- Pre-mining: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators, with 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply).
- Concentration: The top ten wallets hold ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply), with the top three wallets each controlling over 10% of the circulating supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Medium of Exchange
|TON can be used for payments throughout the TON ecosystem.
|Staking (Validators)
|Users can stake a minimum of 300,000 TON to run a validator and secure the network.
|Staking (Nominators)
|Tokenholders can nominate at least 10,000 TON to validators and share in rewards.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain governance proposals via the governance portal.
- Staking Rewards: Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing the circulating supply over time. A "Black Hole" address exists for manual burns.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle).
- Locker Smart Contract: A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards.
- Vesting Toolkit: A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules.
- No Centralized Vesting: There is no evidence of a centralized vesting or lockup schedule for the initial supply, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Unlocking Time
- Validator/Nominator Unlock: Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle.
- Custom Lockups: Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives.
- No Fixed Unlock for Initial Supply: The initial pre-mined tokens were distributed through mining and are not subject to a vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply, 0.60% annual inflation, block rewards to validators
|Allocation
|Pre-mined to POW Givers, then mined by community; no official allocation breakdown
|Usage
|Gas fees, payments, staking (validators/nominators), governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, transaction fees, deflationary burn (50% of fees burned)
|Locking
|Staking lock (validation cycle), optional smart contract lockups, vesting toolkit
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle for staking; custom periods for smart contract lockups
Additional Notes
- Network Support: TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass.
- No Legal Rights: TON does not confer capital, profit, or legal rights in the TON Foundation.
This structure ensures a balance between inflationary rewards for network security and deflationary mechanisms to support long-term value. The open, permissionless validator system and flexible locking options provide both security and user choice.
TONCOIN (TON) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
TONCOIN (TON) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын TON токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша TON токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз TON токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, TON токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
