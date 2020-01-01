Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы
Toshi (TOSHI) туралы ақпарат
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Toshi (TOSHI) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Toshi (TOSHI) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
TOSHI токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, designed to provide open-source, permissionless tools for creators and developers. Its token economics are highly flexible, as the Toshi platform enables the creation of various token types and launch modes. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Toshi’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Toshi’s Token Launcher allows users to create different types of tokens on the Base blockchain, each with customizable parameters:
- Standard Token: Basic ERC-20 token for fungible assets.
- Baby Token: Community-driven, deflationary (burns a percentage of each transaction).
- Liquidity Token: Designed for DEX liquidity, with customizable tax and liquidity allocations.
Required fields for issuance include:
- Name, Symbol, Decimals (up to 18), and Total Supply.
- For Baby and Liquidity tokens: additional fields like reward token address, marketing wallet, token rewards %, liquidity %, charity wallet, and charity %.
Launch Modes for token distribution:
- Native Presale (ETH)
- Native Fair Launch (ETH)
- USDC Presale
- USDC Fair Launch
Each mode supports different fundraising and distribution strategies, with parameters for soft/hard caps, min/max buy, start/end times, and liquidity lock duration.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocation is determined at creation and can be tailored to project needs. Typical allocation fields include:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Mechanism
|Team
|Number of tokens reserved for the team (set at launch)
|Liquidity
|% of tokens allocated to liquidity pools (cannot exceed 25% with other allocations)
|Rewards
|% of tokens for community or user rewards (configurable for Baby tokens)
|Marketing/Charity
|Wallets and % for marketing or charity (optional, with validation rules)
|Presale/Fair Launch
|Tokens available for public sale or fair launch (set at launch)
Note: The sum of certain allocations (e.g., liquidity, rewards, marketing) is capped to ensure no single category dominates the supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are designed for broad utility within the Base ecosystem:
- Utility: Used for platform/app tokens, in-game currencies, tokenized shares/bonds, and DEX liquidity.
- Incentives: Projects can set up reward mechanisms (e.g., Baby tokens distribute rewards, burn supply, or allocate to charity).
- Airdrops & Migrations: The Multisender tool enables efficient airdrops and token migrations to thousands of addresses.
- Launchpad: Projects can raise funds and distribute tokens transparently via presale or fair launch modes.
Incentive Example Table:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Deflationary Burn
|Baby tokens burn a % of each transaction, reducing supply
|Rewards
|A % of transactions can be distributed as rewards to holders or stakers
|Liquidity Fees
|Liquidity tokens can allocate a % of supply to DEX pools, earning fees
|No Tax
|Toshi is currently a 0-tax token, as voted by the community (MeowDAO)
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a Locker tool for secure token and liquidity locking:
- Types of Locks: Standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2/V3), and NFT-based LP tokens.
- Process:
- Select lock type (token, liquidity, or V3).
- Enter token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Approve and submit the lock transaction.
- Use Cases: Investor assurance, liquidity management, milestone-based locks.
Key Features:
- Proof of security for investors.
- Flexible lock durations and beneficiary assignment.
- Verifiable on-chain evidence of locked tokens.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking is customizable: The unlock time is set during the locking process and can be tailored to project milestones or vesting schedules.
- Withdrawal: Only the designated beneficiary can withdraw tokens after the unlock time has passed.
- Vesting: For presales/fair launches, vesting details (cliff, rate, intervals, duration) can be specified, but are optional and project-dependent.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Token Launcher (Standard, Baby, Liquidity tokens); customizable supply and parameters
|Allocation
|Team, liquidity, rewards, marketing, charity, presale/fair launch; allocation caps enforced
|Usage/Incentives
|Platform/app utility, DEX liquidity, rewards, deflationary burn, airdrops, 0-tax (community vote)
|Locking
|Locker tool for standard/liquidity tokens; flexible lock types and durations
|Unlocking
|Custom unlock time; vesting optional; withdrawal by beneficiary after unlock time
Additional Notes
- No fixed global vesting or allocation schedule: Each token/project on Toshi can define its own economics at launch.
- Community Governance: Toshi’s tax status and other parameters can be changed via community votes (e.g., MeowDAO).
- Transparency: All token creation, locking, and launch parameters are on-chain and verifiable.
For more details, refer to the official Toshi documentation:
- Token Types
- Locker
- Launchpad
- MeowDAO Vote for 0 Tax
Implications and Analysis
Toshi’s token economics are highly modular, supporting a wide range of project needs and community-driven governance. This flexibility allows for innovative incentive structures, but also places responsibility on project creators to design fair and sustainable tokenomics. The built-in tools for locking and vesting help build trust, while the 0-tax status and open governance reflect a strong community orientation. However, the lack of a standardized allocation or vesting schedule means due diligence is essential for each Toshi-based project.
Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын TOSHI токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша TOSHI токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз TOSHI токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, TOSHI токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Toshi (TOSHI) бағасының тарихы
TOSHI бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
TOSHI бағасының болжамы
TOSHI қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің TOSHI бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
