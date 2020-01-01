Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы

Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы

Токен қамтуы, тарату моделі және өзекті нарық деректерін қоса, Toshi (TOSHI) туралы негізгі ақпаратпен танысыңыз.
USD

Toshi (TOSHI) туралы ақпарат

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Ресми веб-сайт:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау

Toshi (TOSHI) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.

Нарық капитализациясы:
Toshi (TOSHI) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы

TOSHI токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, designed to provide open-source, permissionless tools for creators and developers. Its token economics are highly flexible, as the Toshi platform enables the creation of various token types and launch modes. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Toshi’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Toshi’s Token Launcher allows users to create different types of tokens on the Base blockchain, each with customizable parameters:

  • Standard Token: Basic ERC-20 token for fungible assets.
  • Baby Token: Community-driven, deflationary (burns a percentage of each transaction).
  • Liquidity Token: Designed for DEX liquidity, with customizable tax and liquidity allocations.

Required fields for issuance include:

  • Name, Symbol, Decimals (up to 18), and Total Supply.
  • For Baby and Liquidity tokens: additional fields like reward token address, marketing wallet, token rewards %, liquidity %, charity wallet, and charity %.

Launch Modes for token distribution:

  • Native Presale (ETH)
  • Native Fair Launch (ETH)
  • USDC Presale
  • USDC Fair Launch

Each mode supports different fundraising and distribution strategies, with parameters for soft/hard caps, min/max buy, start/end times, and liquidity lock duration.

Allocation Mechanism

Token allocation is determined at creation and can be tailored to project needs. Typical allocation fields include:

Allocation CategoryDescription/Mechanism
TeamNumber of tokens reserved for the team (set at launch)
Liquidity% of tokens allocated to liquidity pools (cannot exceed 25% with other allocations)
Rewards% of tokens for community or user rewards (configurable for Baby tokens)
Marketing/CharityWallets and % for marketing or charity (optional, with validation rules)
Presale/Fair LaunchTokens available for public sale or fair launch (set at launch)

Note: The sum of certain allocations (e.g., liquidity, rewards, marketing) is capped to ensure no single category dominates the supply.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are designed for broad utility within the Base ecosystem:

  • Utility: Used for platform/app tokens, in-game currencies, tokenized shares/bonds, and DEX liquidity.
  • Incentives: Projects can set up reward mechanisms (e.g., Baby tokens distribute rewards, burn supply, or allocate to charity).
  • Airdrops & Migrations: The Multisender tool enables efficient airdrops and token migrations to thousands of addresses.
  • Launchpad: Projects can raise funds and distribute tokens transparently via presale or fair launch modes.

Incentive Example Table:

MechanismDescription
Deflationary BurnBaby tokens burn a % of each transaction, reducing supply
RewardsA % of transactions can be distributed as rewards to holders or stakers
Liquidity FeesLiquidity tokens can allocate a % of supply to DEX pools, earning fees
No TaxToshi is currently a 0-tax token, as voted by the community (MeowDAO)

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a Locker tool for secure token and liquidity locking:

  • Types of Locks: Standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2/V3), and NFT-based LP tokens.
  • Process:
    1. Select lock type (token, liquidity, or V3).
    2. Enter token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
    3. Approve and submit the lock transaction.
  • Use Cases: Investor assurance, liquidity management, milestone-based locks.

Key Features:

  • Proof of security for investors.
  • Flexible lock durations and beneficiary assignment.
  • Verifiable on-chain evidence of locked tokens.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking is customizable: The unlock time is set during the locking process and can be tailored to project milestones or vesting schedules.
  • Withdrawal: Only the designated beneficiary can withdraw tokens after the unlock time has passed.
  • Vesting: For presales/fair launches, vesting details (cliff, rate, intervals, duration) can be specified, but are optional and project-dependent.

Summary Table

AspectMechanism/Details
IssuanceToken Launcher (Standard, Baby, Liquidity tokens); customizable supply and parameters
AllocationTeam, liquidity, rewards, marketing, charity, presale/fair launch; allocation caps enforced
Usage/IncentivesPlatform/app utility, DEX liquidity, rewards, deflationary burn, airdrops, 0-tax (community vote)
LockingLocker tool for standard/liquidity tokens; flexible lock types and durations
UnlockingCustom unlock time; vesting optional; withdrawal by beneficiary after unlock time

Additional Notes

  • No fixed global vesting or allocation schedule: Each token/project on Toshi can define its own economics at launch.
  • Community Governance: Toshi’s tax status and other parameters can be changed via community votes (e.g., MeowDAO).
  • Transparency: All token creation, locking, and launch parameters are on-chain and verifiable.

For more details, refer to the official Toshi documentation:

  • Token Types
  • Locker
  • Launchpad
  • MeowDAO Vote for 0 Tax

Implications and Analysis

Toshi’s token economics are highly modular, supporting a wide range of project needs and community-driven governance. This flexibility allows for innovative incentive structures, but also places responsibility on project creators to design fair and sustainable tokenomics. The built-in tools for locking and vesting help build trust, while the 0-tax status and open governance reflect a strong community orientation. However, the lack of a standardized allocation or vesting schedule means due diligence is essential for each Toshi-based project.

Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары

Toshi (TOSHI) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.

Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:

Жалпы қамтуы:

Жасалған немесе жасалатын TOSHI токендерінің ең көп саны.

Айналымдағы қамту:

Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.

Максимал қамту:

Барлығы қанша TOSHI токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):

Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.

Инфляция деңгейі:

Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.

Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?

Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.

Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.

Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.

Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.

Енді сіз TOSHI токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, TOSHI токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!

Дисклеймер

Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.