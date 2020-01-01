POPCAT (POPCAT) токеномикасы
POPCAT (POPCAT) туралы ақпарат
Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
POPCAT (POPCAT) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
POPCAT (POPCAT) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
POPCAT (POPCAT) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
POPCAT токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Popcat (SOL) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. As of the latest available research, detailed technical documentation on its token economics is limited compared to more established projects. However, based on the most relevant and up-to-date analysis, here is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, structured according to your requested categories:
Issuance Mechanism
- Popcat (SOL) was launched as a memecoin on Solana.
- The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., whether it was a fair launch, presale, or airdrop) is not detailed in the available research. Memecoins on Solana often use fair launch or community-driven distribution, but without explicit documentation, the exact method for Popcat cannot be confirmed.
Allocation Mechanism
- No official allocation table or breakdown is available in the current research corpus.
- Typically, memecoins may allocate tokens to liquidity pools, community incentives, and sometimes to the team or early contributors, but for Popcat, the precise allocation percentages and categories are not disclosed in the available sources.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Market Activity Driven:
Popcat’s market performance is highly correlated with the influx of new buyers and trading activity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Spikes in market cap and trading volume are primarily driven by new participants entering the market.
- Speculative Utility:
As a memecoin, Popcat’s primary use is speculative trading. There is no evidence of additional utility such as governance, staking, or protocol-level incentives.
- Community Engagement:
The token’s growth and local market tops are strongly influenced by community engagement and the onboarding of new users, rather than recurring user activity or protocol incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting Mechanism Documented:
There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting schedule for Popcat. This is typical for many memecoins, which often have fully liquid supplies from launch to encourage trading and viral adoption.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no documented locking or vesting, there are no scheduled unlocks for Popcat tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not explicitly documented; likely fair launch or community-driven
|Allocation
|No official breakdown available
|Usage & Incentives
|Speculative trading; market activity driven by new buyers
|Locking
|No formal locking or vesting mechanism
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; supply likely fully liquid from launch
Analysis and Implications
- Market Dependency:
Popcat’s value and activity are highly dependent on continuous onboarding of new users. This creates a volatile environment where price and market cap can spike rapidly with new interest but may decline just as quickly if momentum fades.
- Lack of Structured Incentives:
The absence of staking, governance, or protocol-level incentives means Popcat’s appeal is almost entirely community- and meme-driven. This can lead to rapid cycles of hype and decline.
- No Locking/Unlocking:
The lack of vesting or lock-up periods means there is no supply-side restriction to dampen volatility, which can be both an advantage (liquidity, accessibility) and a risk (potential for large dumps).
Limitations
- Transparency:
The lack of a published whitepaper or detailed tokenomics documentation limits the ability to provide a more granular analysis.
- Speculative Nature:
As with most memecoins, Popcat’s economics are less about structured incentives and more about viral community engagement and speculative trading.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in Popcat (SOL), be aware that its economics are typical of memecoins: high risk, high volatility, and driven by community sentiment rather than fundamental utility or structured incentives. Always conduct further due diligence and be cautious of the risks associated with such assets.
POPCAT (POPCAT) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
POPCAT (POPCAT) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын POPCAT токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша POPCAT токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз POPCAT токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, POPCAT токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай POPCAT сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге POPCAT (POPCAT) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы POPCAT сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
POPCAT (POPCAT) бағасының тарихы
POPCAT бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
POPCAT бағасының болжамы
POPCAT қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің POPCAT бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
POPCAT (POPCAT) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 POPCAT = 0.2474 USD