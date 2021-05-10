Internet Computer (ICP) токеномикасы
Internet Computer (ICP) туралы ақпарат
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Internet Computer (ICP) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Internet Computer (ICP) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Internet Computer (ICP) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
ICP токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) token is the native utility token of the Internet Computer blockchain. It is central to the network’s governance, resource allocation, and incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: ICP is an inflationary token. New tokens are minted primarily to reward node providers and governance participants (neurons).
- Node Provider Rewards: The Network Nervous System (NNS) mints new ICP monthly, based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR). Rewards are distributed to node providers for operating network infrastructure.
- Governance Rewards: ICP holders who stake tokens in neurons and participate in governance receive daily inflationary rewards (maturity), distributed proportionally to voting power and participation.
- Inflation Rate: As of May 2024, the annual inflation rate is approximately 6.91%, projected to decrease to 5% eight years after Genesis.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of ICP is as follows:
|Recipient
|Allocation Description
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Schedule
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Total Periods
|Early Contributors
|9.5% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|50,440,250
|1
|Team Members
|18% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|95,571,000
|1
|DFINITY Foundation
|23.86% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|126,684,670
|1
|Internet Computer Association
|4.26% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|22,618,470
|1
|Node Operators
|0.22% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|1,168,090
|1
|Initial Community & Developer
|0.48% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|2,548,560
|1
|Advisors & Other Third-Parties
|2.4% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|12,742,800
|1
|Strategic Partnerships
|3.79% allocation, 100% unlocked at TGE
|Cliff
|Instant
|2021-05-10
|2021-05-10
|20,123,005
|1
|Pre-Sale
|4.96% allocation, 1m cliff, 12m vesting
|Cliff
|Monthly (after 1m cliff)
|2021-06-10
|2022-05-10
|2,194,593
|12
|Strategic Investors
|7% allocation, 1m cliff, 36m vesting
|Cliff
|Monthly (after 1m cliff)
|2021-06-10
|2024-05-10
|1,032,403
|36
|Community Airdrop
|0.8% allocation, 1m cliff, 12m vesting
|Cliff
|Monthly (after 1m cliff)
|2021-06-10
|2022-05-10
|353,967
|12
|Seed
|24.72% allocation, 1m cliff, 48m vesting
|Cliff
|Monthly (after 1m cliff)
|2021-06-10
|2025-05-10
|2,734,393
|48
Note: TGE = Token Generation Event (mainnet launch).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ICP tokens serve multiple roles within the Internet Computer ecosystem:
- Governance: Stake ICP to create neurons, participate in on-chain governance, and earn voting rewards. Voting power is a function of the amount staked, lock duration (dissolve delay), and neuron age.
- Resource Payment: Burn ICP to mint “cycles,” which are used as gas for computation and storage in canister smart contracts. The ICP-to-cycles rate is pegged to XDR.
- Node Provider Rewards: Node operators are compensated in ICP for providing compute and storage resources.
- Medium of Exchange: ICP can be transferred between accounts, used in dApps, and traded on exchanges.
- SNS Swaps: Participate in Service Nervous System (SNS) DAO token launches by swapping ICP for SNS tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking (Neurons): ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons via the NNS. The minimum lock period is 6 months, and the maximum is 8 years.
- Voting Power Formula:
Voting Power = (ICP staked + maturity staked) × Dissolve Delay Bonus × Age Bonus
- 6 months lock: 1.06x Dissolve Delay Bonus
- 8 years lock: 2.0x Dissolve Delay Bonus (linear scaling in between)
- 4 years neuron age: 1.25x Age Bonus (linear scaling up to 4 years)
- Neuron Commands: Users can start/stop dissolving (unlocking), increase dissolve delay, or disburse tokens when the lock period ends.
Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: As shown in the allocation table, most allocations (except for TGE unlocks) have a cliff (typically 1 month) followed by linear monthly vesting over 12, 36, or 48 months.
- Neuron Unlocking: Once the dissolve delay reaches zero, the neuron can be disbursed, returning the staked ICP (and rewards) to the user’s account.
- Minimum Claimable Reward: 1 ICP.
Additional Notes
- Burn Mechanisms: ICP is burned when converted to cycles, when paying transaction fees (0.0001 ICP per transfer), and when submitting (and failing) governance proposals (10 ICP fee, returned if proposal passes).
- No Capital or Profit Rights: ICP does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in the DFINITY Foundation or Internet Computer Association.
- Liquid Staking: As of September 2024, liquid staking solutions (e.g., Meta Pool) allow users to stake ICP and receive liquid tokens (stICP) usable in DeFi, enhancing flexibility and composability.
Summary Table: ICP Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, rewards for node providers and governance participants
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage
|Governance, resource payment (cycles), node rewards, exchange, SNS swaps
|Incentives
|Voting rewards, node provider rewards, DeFi opportunities via liquid staking
|Locking
|6 months to 8 years (neurons), voting power increases with longer lock and neuron age
|Unlocking
|Linear vesting for most allocations; neurons unlock after dissolve delay ends
|Burn Mechanisms
|Cycles minting, transaction fees, failed proposal fees
|Liquid Staking
|Available via Meta Pool and similar protocols
This structure ensures robust network security, decentralized governance, and sustainable economic incentives for all participants in the Internet Computer ecosystem.
Internet Computer (ICP) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Internet Computer (ICP) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын ICP токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша ICP токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз ICP токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, ICP токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай ICP сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге Internet Computer (ICP) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы ICP сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
Internet Computer (ICP) бағасының тарихы
ICP бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
ICP бағасының болжамы
ICP қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің ICP бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
Internet Computer (ICP) сатып алыңыз
Сома
