Steak 価格(STEAK)
Steak（STEAK）の本日のライブ価格は 1.25 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。STEAK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Steak 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 38.94 USD
です- Steak 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで STEAK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STEAK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Steak から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Steak から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0694180000 です。
過去60日間における Steak から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.4957523750 です。
過去90日間における Steak から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.511222466021646 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0694180000
|-5.55%
|60日
|$ -0.4957523750
|-39.66%
|90日
|$ -0.511222466021646
|-29.02%
Steak の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
In a world where only 100,000 portions of STEAK exist, a frenzy of accumulation ensues, fueling an unprecedented race for ownership. With scarcity driving its value, the quest to amass as much as possible intensifies, spurred by the promise of exclusive benefits awaiting those who secure a stake before the masses catch on. $STEAK emerges as a token of exclusivity, offering a spectrum of privileges including governance rights, access to platform features, VIP privileges, and opportunities for token buybacks. Its significance transcends mere ownership, serving as a pivotal instrument in shaping the future of PawFi, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) it governs. Each $STEAK represents a vote, empowering users to influence critical decisions concerning the trajectory of PawFi and the fate of $STEAK itself. The utility of $STEAK extends beyond governance, as holders can leverage their assets through borrowing, lending, and staking mechanisms within the PawFi ecosystem. Borrowing $STEAK enables access to platform features, while lending it as collateral yields attractive annual percentage yields (APY). Furthermore, staking $STEAK offers a pathway to augmenting one's holdings, perpetuating the cycle of accumulation. The synergy between PAW and SHIB ecosystems amplifies the allure of $STEAK, offering a gateway for participants to engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) and earn STEAK through PawFi utilization. The narrative of $STEAK transcends mere scarcity-driven speculation, evolving into a narrative of empowerment, governance, and symbiotic growth within the PawFi ecosystem. As stakeholders vie for their slice of the finite $STEAK supply, they catalyze a paradigm shift in decentralized governance and ecosystem interconnectivity, heralding a new era of DeFi innovation and collaboration.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 STEAK を AUD に
A$1.9625
|1 STEAK を GBP に
￡0.9875
|1 STEAK を EUR に
€1.1875
|1 STEAK を USD に
$1.25
|1 STEAK を MYR に
RM5.5375
|1 STEAK を TRY に
₺45.275
|1 STEAK を JPY に
¥190.4
|1 STEAK を RUB に
₽113.825
|1 STEAK を INR に
₹108.3375
|1 STEAK を IDR に
Rp20,161.2875
|1 STEAK を PHP に
₱72.1875
|1 STEAK を EGP に
￡E.63.2375
|1 STEAK を BRL に
R$7.125
|1 STEAK を CAD に
C$1.7625
|1 STEAK を BDT に
৳151.475
|1 STEAK を NGN に
₦1,891.0625
|1 STEAK を UAH に
₴51.875
|1 STEAK を VES に
Bs76.25
|1 STEAK を PKR に
Rs349.0625
|1 STEAK を KZT に
₸619.725
|1 STEAK を THB に
฿42.1375
|1 STEAK を TWD に
NT$40.85
|1 STEAK を CHF に
Fr1.1125
|1 STEAK を HKD に
HK$9.725
|1 STEAK を MAD に
.د.م12.4375