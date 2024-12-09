SingularityNET 価格(AGIX)
SingularityNET（AGIX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.825796 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 281.23M USD です。AGIX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SingularityNET 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 393.15K USD
です- SingularityNET 1日内の価格変動率は -4.90%
です- 循環供給量は 337.58M USD です
MEXCで AGIX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AGIX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SingularityNET から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0425925069986896 です。
過去30日間における SingularityNET から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3007102276 です。
過去60日間における SingularityNET から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3410828985 です。
過去90日間における SingularityNET から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0425925069986896
|-4.90%
|30日
|$ +0.3007102276
|+36.41%
|60日
|$ +0.3410828985
|+41.30%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SingularityNET の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.76%
-4.90%
+8.41%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
