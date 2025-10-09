Real GEM Token (GEM) トケノミクス
Real GEM Token (GEM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Real GEM Token (GEM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Real GEM Token (GEM) 情報
Golden Swan Solutions PTE. LTD. is a Singapore-based company that tokenizes investment-grade gemstones, offering fractionalized ownership through blockchain technology. Its flagship product, the Real GEM Token (GEM), represents a digital claim on physical gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, which are securely stored in a duty-free high-security facility in Germany.
The project aims to bring increased transparency, accessibility, and liquidity to the traditionally opaque and illiquid gemstone investment market. All gemstones are independently appraised and certified by recognized gemological institutes, and details about each asset, including provenance and valuation, are made available to token holders.
The Real GEM Token operates on a blockchain and integrates smart contracts to ensure secure, traceable, and automated transactions. Token holders may also participate in a staking mechanism that allows them to earn additional rewards. The token issuance is directly tied to the value of the underlying physical assets, and a portion of the proceeds is allocated to a liquidity reserve for added investor protection.
Golden Swan Solutions focuses on compliance with regulatory standards in Singapore and has implemented robust KYC/AML procedures where applicable. The platform is designed for professional investors seeking alternative asset exposure through a regulated and technology-driven framework.
Real GEM Token (GEM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Real GEM Token (GEM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GEM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GEM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。