Golden Swan Solutions PTE. LTD. is a Singapore-based company that tokenizes investment-grade gemstones, offering fractionalized ownership through blockchain technology. Its flagship product, the Real GEM Token (GEM), represents a digital claim on physical gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, which are securely stored in a duty-free high-security facility in Germany.

The project aims to bring increased transparency, accessibility, and liquidity to the traditionally opaque and illiquid gemstone investment market. All gemstones are independently appraised and certified by recognized gemological institutes, and details about each asset, including provenance and valuation, are made available to token holders.

The Real GEM Token operates on a blockchain and integrates smart contracts to ensure secure, traceable, and automated transactions. Token holders may also participate in a staking mechanism that allows them to earn additional rewards. The token issuance is directly tied to the value of the underlying physical assets, and a portion of the proceeds is allocated to a liquidity reserve for added investor protection.

Golden Swan Solutions focuses on compliance with regulatory standards in Singapore and has implemented robust KYC/AML procedures where applicable. The platform is designed for professional investors seeking alternative asset exposure through a regulated and technology-driven framework.