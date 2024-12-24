Quadrant Protocol 価格(EQUAD)
Quadrant Protocol（EQUAD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00549515 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.98M USD です。EQUAD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Quadrant Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 212.00 USD
です- Quadrant Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 543.18M USD です
本日の Quadrant Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Quadrant Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008895966 です。
過去60日間における Quadrant Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0019530647 です。
過去90日間における Quadrant Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0008895966
|+16.19%
|60日
|$ +0.0019530647
|+35.54%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Quadrant Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-4.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
