Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals ( OOPZ ) とは何か

OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) トケノミクス

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ OOPZ トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！