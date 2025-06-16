Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals ロゴ

$0.00128197
+7.80%(1D)

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）の今日の価格

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00128197 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 640.99K USD です。OOPZ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 1日内の価格変動率は +7.86%
です- 循環供給量は 500.00M USD です

MEXCで OOPZ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OOPZ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）価格パフォーマンス USD

本日の Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0+7.86%
30日$ 0--
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）価格分析

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

$ 0.00117893
$ 0.00129611
$ 0.00278886
-1.09%

+7.86%

-45.01%

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）市場情報

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

$ 640.99K
--
500.00M
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals ( OOPZ ) とは何か

OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）素材

ホワイトペーパー
公式ウェブサイト

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) トケノミクス

Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ OOPZ トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）に関するその他の質問

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。

OOPZ を現地通貨に

1 OOPZ を VND に
33.73504055
1 OOPZ を AUD に
A$0.0019614141
1 OOPZ を GBP に
0.0009358381
1 OOPZ を EUR に
0.0011024942
1 OOPZ を USD に
$0.00128197
1 OOPZ を MYR に
RM0.0054355528
1 OOPZ を TRY に
0.0505224377
1 OOPZ を JPY に
¥0.1848216149
1 OOPZ を RUB に
0.1009807769
1 OOPZ を INR に
0.1103391579
1 OOPZ を IDR に
Rp21.0158982768
1 OOPZ を KRW に
1.7441714638
1 OOPZ を PHP に
0.0723928459
1 OOPZ を EGP に
￡E.0.0645984683
1 OOPZ を BRL に
R$0.0071533926
1 OOPZ を CAD に
C$0.0017306595
1 OOPZ を BDT に
0.1562593233
1 OOPZ を NGN に
1.9814000123
1 OOPZ を UAH に
0.0530350989
1 OOPZ を VES に
Bs0.128197
1 OOPZ を PKR に
Rs0.3624385584
1 OOPZ を KZT に
0.655727655
1 OOPZ を THB に
฿0.0416127462
1 OOPZ を TWD に
NT$0.0377796559
1 OOPZ を AED に
د.إ0.0047048299
1 OOPZ を CHF に
Fr0.0010383957
1 OOPZ を HKD に
HK$0.0100506448
1 OOPZ を MAD に
.د.م0.0116787467
1 OOPZ を MXN に
$0.0242164133