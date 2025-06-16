Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 価格(OOPZ)
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals（OOPZ）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00128197 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 640.99K USD です。OOPZ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 1日内の価格変動率は +7.86%
です- 循環供給量は 500.00M USD です
MEXCで OOPZ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OOPZ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.86%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.09%
+7.86%
-45.01%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ OOPZ トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
