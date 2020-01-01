GreenTrust (GNT) トケノミクス
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”.
The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
GreenTrust (GNT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
GreenTrust (GNT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
GreenTrust (GNT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
GreenTrust (GNT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GNT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GNT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GNT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GNT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
