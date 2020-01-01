Feenix (FEENIX) トケノミクス
Feenix (FEENIX) 情報
Fee-Nix means Zero Fees! Rising from the ashes of a crypto ecosystem littered with chaos and deceit, Feenix emerges as a new hero. Forged through fire, Feenix is a meme token determined to guide the crypto realm into a new rebirth. Feenix has a great utility in the form of a Telegram bot called FeenixBot. FeenixBot is the ultimate bridge enabling users to swap 100s of tokens across 25+ blockchains with ZERO gas fees and without connecting their wallet.
In a market where over 40,000 tokens are launched daily—many of which are scams—Feenix stands out. We’re here to build trust, transparency, and security in the crypto space. With Feenix, you don’t need to worry about rug pulls, hidden risks, or fraudulent activities. Our aim is to make Solana and other blockchains safer and more accessible for users by introducing robust cross-chain swaps and expanding into a full ecosystem with APIs, rewards, privacy tech, and beyond.
Feenix Telegram Bot enables you to swap tokens across 25+ blockchains without the need to connect your wallet, sign up for centralized exchanges, or pay any gas fees. With Feenix, transferring assets from Solana to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or any other supported blockchain is as easy as pie - all without hidden fees or complex processes.
We’re aiming to capture a significant share of the $1.3 billion+ weekly cross-chain swap market. And with our cutting-edge technology and strong foundation, this vision is well within reach. Join us as we grow into a leading force in the world of Cross-Chain Swaps and beyond.
Feenix (FEENIX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Feenix (FEENIX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Feenix (FEENIX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Feenix (FEENIX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FEENIX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FEENIX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FEENIX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FEENIX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FEENIX 価格予測
FEENIX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FEENIX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。