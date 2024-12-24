Efinity 価格(EFI)
Efinity（EFI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.188684 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 16.40M USD です。EFI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Efinity 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 397.06K USD
です- Efinity 1日内の価格変動率は +116.18%
です- 循環供給量は 86.92M USD です
本日の Efinity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.101402 です。
過去30日間における Efinity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.6331579929 です。
過去60日間における Efinity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.6259670381 です。
過去90日間における Efinity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.15690228552794237 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.101402
|+116.18%
|30日
|$ +0.6331579929
|+335.57%
|60日
|$ +0.6259670381
|+331.75%
|90日
|$ +0.15690228552794237
|+493.69%
Efinity の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.12%
+116.18%
+140.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform. Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences. Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS. Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets. Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance. Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network. Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain. Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
