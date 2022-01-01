Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) トケノミクス
Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) 情報
What is the project about? Eclipse Fi connects you with top-tier projects building in the Cosmos and up-and-coming EVM blockchain ecosystems. Our extensive network of quality accelerators, incubators, curators and builders brings you the best startups on the market.
Our platform provides builders with the tools they need to launch their innovative projects with active and long-term audiences. Our tools enable lockdrops, airdrops, liquidity bootstrapping, auctions, IDO and more.
What makes your project unique? We care about our community’s privacy and are the first zero-knowledge KYC project in the world thanks to our partnership with zkMe.
We believe that technical experience should not be a barrier for participation in Web3. We’re partnering with innovative wallet providers that provide seamless participation across blockchains without hurdles, empowering a whole new audience to join Web3.
History of your project. We have been building since early 2022 and initially targeted the Luna ecosystem however have since partnered with Binance Labs-backed Neutron blockchain to launch the best projects within the Neutron, Cosmos, and emerging EVM L2 ecosystems.
What’s next for your project? Beyond our token launch we will continue to attract and curate the best projects and provide them with the tools they need to build their initial user base.
What can your token be used for? ECLIP token can be staked to receive Cosmic Essence which grants increased access and allocation in launches.
Stake ECLIP to increase lockdrop and LBA vault deposit caps and earlier access to certain launch module whitelists.
We intend ECLIP to be used for DAO Governance and community governance for token launches.
Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ECLIP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ECLIP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ECLIP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ECLIP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ECLIP 価格予測
ECLIP の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ECLIP 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。