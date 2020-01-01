CVI (GOVI) トケノミクス
CVI (GOVI) 情報
CVI is a full-scale decentralized ecosystem that brings the sophisticated “market fear index” into the crypto market.
Built on Ethereum and Polygon, it consists of an index that tracks the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The index ranges between 0 and 200 and is produced based on a Black-Scholes option pricing model, which computes the implied volatility of cryptocurrency option prices together with analyzing the market’s expectation of future volatility.
The Index is live and running, presenting data that can be explored here: https://cvi.finance/
Using the index, people can have the same insights of the market that people looking into traditional markets have using the VIX, such as: Understanding the expected Volatility of the market, developing trading strategies for short-term gains, and hedging their portfolio against price fluctuations.
CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can participate in the development of the network.
The GOVI token is the governance token of the platform, and by staking their GOVI tokens, GOVI holders can also share fees from the CVI platform distributed as rewards.
CVI (GOVI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
CVI (GOVI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
CVI (GOVI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
CVI (GOVI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GOVI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GOVI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GOVI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GOVI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。