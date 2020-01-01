Collies (COLLIES) トケノミクス
Collies (COLLIES) 情報
Welcome to $COLLIES, the pioneering community-driven token crafted for dog lovers everywhere, with a special place in its heart for fans of the intelligent and loyal Border Collie. $COLLIES is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement that unites the timeless values of loyalty, passion, and companionship with the limitless possibilities of blockchain innovation. In a world where technology and emotion often feel worlds apart, $COLLIES stands as a bridge, bringing together people who cherish their furry companions and those who believe in the transformative power of decentralized finance.
At its core, $COLLIES is about celebrating the unique bond between humans and dogs. Inspired by the Border Collie’s legendary intelligence, agility, and devotion, our project seeks to create a digital ecosystem where every member feels valued, empowered, and connected. Whether you’re a lifelong dog owner, an NFT enthusiast, or a newcomer to the world of crypto, you’ll find a welcoming pack in the $COLLIES community.
Collies (COLLIES) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Collies (COLLIES) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Collies (COLLIES) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Collies (COLLIES) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される COLLIES トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
COLLIES トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
COLLIES のトケノミクスを理解したところで、COLLIES トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。