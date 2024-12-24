BaseCTO 価格(CTO)
BaseCTO（CTO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 423.14K USD です。CTO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BaseCTO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.42K USD
です- BaseCTO 1日内の価格変動率は +0.79%
です- 循環供給量は 861.54M USD です
本日の BaseCTO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BaseCTO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BaseCTO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BaseCTO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|30日
|$ 0
|-69.29%
|60日
|$ 0
|-54.95%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BaseCTO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.73%
+0.79%
-44.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Base CTO is a vibrant social community on Base, dedicated to expanding the ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and education. Formed initially to unite top-tier raiders in the game, Base CTO has evolved into a leading project within the network. Base CTO originated from the dynamic OKAYEG community, initially spearheaded by the well-known figure, NBA Trey - "TREY WEY". The goal was simple: bring together top raiders, influencers, and hustlers deeply invested in the Base network. What started as a small group quickly grew to a robust community of 300 to 500 members. The initial mission was to catalyze the Base network, especially in response to the slow growth seen during Onchain Summer and the lack of support for the coins thriving in the trenches. This grassroots movement was rising from the bottom up, fueled by a shared passion for the network's potential. Today, $CTO aims to unite all Base projects and foster growth across the network by providing strategic support in a range of fields. The community continues to expand, with a steadfast commitment to promoting Base projects as a collective. As time goes on, $CTO is poised to become a unifying force in the Base ecosystem, where memes meet meaningful impact.
