Vine Coin (VINE) トケノミクス
Vine Coin (VINE) 情報
短編動画プラットフォーム「VINE」の創設者が立ち上げた公式暗号資産。VINEは2016年に閉鎖され、イーロン・マスク氏が再開に言及。
Vine Coin (VINE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Vine Coin (VINE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Vine Coin (VINE) の詳細なトークン構造
VINE トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Vine Coin has a total supply of 1 billion ($VINE) tokens, as confirmed by recent time-series data, which shows a stable total supply of 1 billion tokens from May 26, 2025, through June 2, 2025.
- Initial Genesis Event: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or periodic emissions; all tokens were issued at genesis or via a single initial allocation event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although complete granular breakdown is unavailable, explicit details confirm:
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply, or 50 million $VINE, is allocated to a dedicated development wallet.
- Community and Ecosystem: The remaining 95% likely covers categories typical for crypto projects, such as liquidity, rewards, ecosystem/incentives, investors, and possibly team and advisors. However, precise percentages are not disclosed in current public materials.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Project Mission: Vine Coin is designed to support American-based video content creation, celebrating the creativity and community that characterized the original Vine platform.
- Token Utility: While specifics (e.g., governance voting, staking, or fee deduction) are not detailed, the project's stated commitment to community and ecosystem growth suggests token use in incentivizing platform adoption, participation, and user-generated content.
- Long-Term Incentives: The long-term lockup of development funds indicates ongoing support and rewards for ecosystem evolution, aiming to enhance platform stability rather than short-term speculation.
4. Lock Up Mechanism
- Development Fund Lock: 5% of total $VINE supply is “securely locked” in the development wallet, acting as a reserve for project growth, technology upgrades, and possibly future incentive schemes.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The lockup period for the development allocation extends until April 20th, 2025.
- This means these tokens cannot be moved or sold until that date, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, long-term project growth.
There is no public evidence of additional staged or cliff unlocks for other categories, though this does not preclude their existence; simply, no further information was found in available official materials.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B supply, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|5% to development (locked until April 20, 2025); rest likely to ecosystem, community, etc.
|Usage / Incentive
|Ecosystem incentives, likely for platform participation and support for video creators
|Lockup
|Development fund: 5% locked until April 20, 2025
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks on April 20, 2025
Analytical Perspective
- Long-Term Alignment: The lock on the developer allocation is a standard practice aimed at aligning founding team incentives with long-term platform success, and at reducing risk of short-term selling pressure.
- Transparency and Stability: Stability in total supply and clear communication of lockup timelines help foster transparency, which is valuable for investor and community trust.
- Gaps & Recommendations: While the development allocation and lockup are well-communicated, granular data on allocations for investors, teams, community funds, and incentives would provide a fuller view. Prospective participants should seek further disclosures or conduct diligence before participating deeply in the Vine Coin ecosystem.
In summary: Vine Coin adopts a fixed-supply model with a clear, time-bound lockup for its development fund, prioritizing long-term project commitment and ecosystem support, although more detailed category breakdowns and incentive mechanisms are advisable for comprehensive due diligence.
Vine Coin (VINE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Vine Coin (VINE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VINE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VINE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VINE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VINE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
Vine Coin (VINE) 価格履歴
VINE の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
VINE 価格予測
VINE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VINE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
