Toshi (TOSHI) トケノミクス
Toshi (TOSHI) 情報
ToshiはBaseの顔であり、Brian Armstrongの愛猫で、サトシ ナカモトにちなんで名付けられました。BASEのネイティブプロジェクトで、数十億のオンチェーンを実現することを約束しています。
Toshi (TOSHI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Toshi (TOSHI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Toshi (TOSHI) の詳細なトークン構造
TOSHI トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.
Issuance Mechanism
At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:
- Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
- Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.
Allocation Mechanism
No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:
- Community/airdrop
- Team/developers
- Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
- DEX liquidity or reserves
However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:
- Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
- Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
- Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
- Community governance, if implemented.
Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.
Locking Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:
- Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
- Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.
If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.
Unlocking Time and Schedules
- No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
- This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.
Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Description / Data Availability
|Issuance Mechanism
|Not available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
|Allocation Categories
|Not disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
|Usage Mechanisms
|Not available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
|Locking Mechanism
|No evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
|Unlocking Schedule
|No data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested
Summary & Recommendations
- The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
- For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
- Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.
Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.
Toshi (TOSHI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Toshi (TOSHI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TOSHI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TOSHI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TOSHI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TOSHI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
TOSHI の購入方法
Toshi (TOSHI) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、TOSHI を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Toshi (TOSHI) 価格履歴
TOSHI の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
TOSHI 価格予測
TOSHI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の TOSHI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
Toshi (TOSHI) を購入
金額
1 TOSHI = 0.0004307 USD