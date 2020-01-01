Qubic (QUBIC) トケノミクス
Qubic (QUBIC) 情報
Qubicは、レイヤー1のUseful Proof of Work（uPoW）ネットワークとオープンソースのAIフレームワークを統合することによって、AI技術の先駆者となっています。この強力なプラットフォームは、手数料のないトランザクションをサポートし、クオーラムベースのコンセンサスメカニズムによって支えられ、1秒間に最大4,000万の転送を処理できる高速スマートコントラクトを備えています。IOTAおよびNXTの共同創設者であるSergey Ivancheglo（come-from-beyondとしても知られる）によって設立されたQubicは、AIマイナーを通じて豊富なCPUおよびGPUリソースを活用しています。私たちの目標は、人工汎用知能（AGI）へのアクセスを民主化し、日常技術におけるAIの役割を再定義することです。
Qubic (QUBIC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Qubic (QUBIC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Qubic (QUBIC) の詳細なトークン構造
QUBIC トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Qubic (Qubic Unit, "QU") powers the Qubic Network, serving as both the native cryptocurrency and a main economic incentive mechanism. The platform's design combines distributed ledger technology with decentralized computing, enabling microtransactions, smart contract execution, and open participation.
Issuance Mechanism
Qubic deploys a hybrid issuance system:
- Initial Supply Allocation: Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting.
- On-Chain Staking and Burning: New token issuance is likely influenced by on-network activities (e.g., rewards for Computors/nodes) and a burn mechanism that permanently removes coins from circulation, imparting deflationary properties.
Burn and Deflation
- Burn Mechanism: Part of QUs are regularly burned. This reduces supply and supports long-term value by inducing scarcity.
Token Allocation Mechanism
- No explicit breakdown of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects.
- Community-centric participation is emphasized, with Computors and active network participants earning QUs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The Qubic token is designed for:
- Transaction Fees: Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources.
- Incentivizing Participation: Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network.
- Quorum-Based Governance: QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus.
- Staking: Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties.
- Penalty Redistribution: Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in.
- Burning: Deflation through recurring burns.
QEarn Summary
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users lock QUs for yield
|Early Withdrawal Penalty
|Penalty incurred, reducing effective yield, but redistributed among stakers
|Burn Mechanism
|Continual supply reduction via coin burning
Further reading: QEarn Introduction, QEarn analysis
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|Users can lock QUs through QEarn for fixed periods. Participation in ecosystem features may also require locks.
|Unlocking
|Users may unlock at any time, but withdrawals before the end of the committed staking period result in penalties.
|Penalty
|Withdrawals before lock expiration incur fees; these are distributed among remaining stakers.
- No strict vesting or schedule-based unlocking is evidenced for primary supply. The principal locking/unlocking features apply to user staking and incentive participation.
Quantitative Breakdown
- As of now, there are no published comprehensive allocation tables or vesting schedules for Qubic, nor on-chain unlock event logs disclosed by the project or on major analytics aggregators. This stands in contrast with standardized ICO projects, which usually publish detailed quantitative figures for tokens in team, investor, treasury, or ecosystem allocations.
Analytical Perspective and Implications
- Decentralized Incentive Model: Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks.
- Transparency: The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis.
- Staker Commitment: The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding.
- Deflationary Dynamics: Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time.
- Governance Exposure: If QUs are used in quorum governance, accumulation and long-term staking also translate to influence over network direction.
Limitations:
- Lack of on-chain quantitative supply/unlock data or official project breakdowns for allocations and long-term supply schedules. Qubic’s model remains dynamic and more community-driven, unlike traditional cap-table releases.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Usage and activity-based; burning induces deflation
|Allocation
|Not formally disclosed, emphasizes fair/community circulation
|Usage
|Fees, network incentives, governance, staking
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, penalty redistribution, burn-driven scarcity
|Locking/Unlocking
|User-chosen periods; early withdrawals penalized; no centralized vesting
|Unlock Schedules
|Not published; mainly user-driven via staking mechanisms
For the latest updates and protocol specifics, review Qubic’s blog and governance pages, as token economic models may evolve over time.
Qubic (QUBIC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Qubic (QUBIC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QUBIC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QUBIC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QUBIC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QUBIC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
QUBIC の購入方法
Qubic (QUBIC) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、QUBIC を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Qubic (QUBIC) 価格履歴
QUBIC の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
QUBIC 価格予測
QUBIC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の QUBIC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
Qubic (QUBIC) を購入
金額
1 QUBIC = 0.0000015133 USD