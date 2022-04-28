Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス
Ondo (ONDO) 情報
Ondo財団の使命は、機関投資家グレードの金融商品とサービスのオンチェーンを通じて、金融の包括性と市場の効率性の新時代を切り開くことです。
Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Ondo (ONDO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Ondo (ONDO) の詳細なトークン構造
ONDO トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Ondo Finance is a DeFi protocol aiming to democratize institutional-grade financial instruments by bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onchain. Its native token, ONDO, plays a fundamental role in ecosystem governance and incentives. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics:
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
- Total Supply: 10 billion ONDO tokens.
- Genesis: Tokens were created on April 28, 2022.
- Transferability: Prior to January 18, 2024, all tokens were under a “Global Lock-Up,” meaning non-transferable. This lock was lifted via governance vote, marking the “Public Launch” of ONDO.
Allocation Mechanism
ONDO tokens are allocated across several categories, most notably:
|Allocation Group
|Allocation Recipient
|Rationale/Future Use
|Ecosystem Growth
|Company, Treasury, Ecosystem
|~5.21B tokens (52.11%) for contributors, developers, educators, researchers, and strategic partners. Aimed at long-term ecosystem incentives and growth.
|Community Access Sale
|Public Investors
|Early access via public sale mechanisms.
|Team/Insiders*
|Core Team, Advisors, Others
|Standard vesting and lock-ups typically implied, although specific numbers not given in this excerpt.
- Detailed breakdowns for Team/Insiders can often be found in full documentation or token unlock reports.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: Main use post-launch is for protocol governance, including voting on proposals pertaining to new products (e.g., Flux Finance) and various DAOs.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Majority reserved for future distribution, designed for rewarding meaningful ecosystem activity (development, education, research, partnerships).
- Liquidity & Trading: ONDO is listed on major CEXs (UpBit, Gate.io, Bybit, Bitget, MEXC) and available on Uniswap.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism
Initial Global Lock-Up
- Description: Zero transferability for all tokens until January 18, 2024 (“enableTransfer” event via governance).
- Rationale: Alignment of team and community interests; regulatory clarity during early protocol phase.
Post-Lock-Up Unlocking
- Unlock Structure:
- Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
- 179M ONDO (“Community Access Sale” - Public Investors)
- ~1.25B ONDO (“Ecosystem Growth” - Company/Treasury&Ecosystem)
- Continuous linear unlocks for community sale participants began on January 18 and continued daily (e.g., 54,340 ONDO released per day to public investors).
- Ecosystem allocations are earmarked for phased distribution over undefined future periods.
- Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
- Schedule Example (excerpted recent points):
|Unlock Date
|Amount (ONDO)
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Cumulative % of Allocation Unlocked
|2024-01-18
|178,995,969.9
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|14.30%
|2024-01-18
|1,250,608,690.8
|Ecosystem Growth
|Cliff
|14.30%
|2024-01-18+
|54,340.0/day
|Public Investors
|Linear
|---
- Implications:
- Early unlocks created a 14%+ increase in circulating supply at launch.
- Remaining allocations, especially for ecosystem growth and contributors, are subject to scheduled, phased unlocks, mitigating immediate dilution risk while incentivizing ongoing engagement.
Additional Considerations
- No explicit staking mechanism as of the latest available information, but future incentives may include staking or DeFi integrations.
- Audit coverage: Ondo contracts, including the token, have undergone multiple smart contract audits, supporting security claims around token and unlock mechanisms.
- DAO Treasury Control: As of December 2024, the Ondo DAO’s treasury does not fully control all incentive allocations, hinting these are managed by supporting entities for targeted distribution.
Future Trajectory & Risks
- Incentive Reserve: A vast ecosystem reserve (52.11%) offers flexibility for innovation, though allocation transparency and governance oversight remain critical for trust.
- Unlock Schedule: Regular, predictable unlocks help market participants anticipate supply changes, but any major cliff events (like the January 2024 unlock) can introduce volatility.
- Governance Influence: ONDO’s primary utility in governance requires active community and contributor participation to realize decentralization.
Summary Table (Key Details)
|Element
|Details
|Max Supply
|10,000,000,000 ONDO
|Main Allocations
|Ecosystem Growth (52.11%), Community Sale (14%), others (team/advisors/unknown)
|Lock-up Initial Phase
|“Global Lock-up” until Jan 18, 2024
|Primary Uses
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Unlock Pattern
|Major cliff + ongoing linear unlocks
|Key Unlock Dates
|Jan 18, 2024 (major cliff), followed by daily linear releases for public sale allocation
|Noteworthy Risks
|Potential supply shocks at major unlocks, governance capture, and allocation transparency
Ondo’s token economics reflect a blend of traditional DeFi governance design and large-scale RWA incentive engineering, with a strong emphasis on long-term ecosystem growth and gradual unlocks—though ongoing transparency and governance participation will be key to its sustainable success.
Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Ondo (ONDO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ONDO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ONDO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ONDO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ONDO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ONDO の購入方法
Ondo (ONDO) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、ONDO を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Ondo (ONDO) 価格履歴
ONDO の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
ONDO 価格予測
ONDO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ONDO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。