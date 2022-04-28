Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス

Ondo (ONDO) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Ondo (ONDO) 情報

Ondo財団の使命は、機関投資家グレードの金融商品とサービスのオンチェーンを通じて、金融の包括性と市場の効率性の新時代を切り開くことです。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://ondo.foundation/
Whitepaper：
https://docs.ondo.foundation/ondo-token
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://etherscan.io/token/0xfAbA6f8e4a5E8Ab82F62fe7C39859FA577269BE3

Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Ondo (ONDO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 2.35B
総供給量：
--
循環供給量：
$ 3.16B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
史上最高値：
$ 2.14522
過去最安値：
$ 0.0835464393634915
現在の価格：
$ 0.74543
Ondo (ONDO) の詳細なトークン構造

ONDO トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Ondo Finance is a DeFi protocol aiming to democratize institutional-grade financial instruments by bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onchain. Its native token, ONDO, plays a fundamental role in ecosystem governance and incentives. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
  • Total Supply: 10 billion ONDO tokens.
  • Genesis: Tokens were created on April 28, 2022.
  • Transferability: Prior to January 18, 2024, all tokens were under a “Global Lock-Up,” meaning non-transferable. This lock was lifted via governance vote, marking the “Public Launch” of ONDO.

Allocation Mechanism

ONDO tokens are allocated across several categories, most notably:

Allocation GroupAllocation RecipientRationale/Future Use
Ecosystem GrowthCompany, Treasury, Ecosystem~5.21B tokens (52.11%) for contributors, developers, educators, researchers, and strategic partners. Aimed at long-term ecosystem incentives and growth.
Community Access SalePublic InvestorsEarly access via public sale mechanisms.
Team/Insiders*Core Team, Advisors, OthersStandard vesting and lock-ups typically implied, although specific numbers not given in this excerpt.
  • Detailed breakdowns for Team/Insiders can often be found in full documentation or token unlock reports.

Usage & Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: Main use post-launch is for protocol governance, including voting on proposals pertaining to new products (e.g., Flux Finance) and various DAOs.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Majority reserved for future distribution, designed for rewarding meaningful ecosystem activity (development, education, research, partnerships).
  • Liquidity & Trading: ONDO is listed on major CEXs (UpBit, Gate.io, Bybit, Bitget, MEXC) and available on Uniswap.

Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism

Initial Global Lock-Up

  • Description: Zero transferability for all tokens until January 18, 2024 (“enableTransfer” event via governance).
  • Rationale: Alignment of team and community interests; regulatory clarity during early protocol phase.

Post-Lock-Up Unlocking

  • Unlock Structure:
    • Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
      • 179M ONDO (“Community Access Sale” - Public Investors)
      • ~1.25B ONDO (“Ecosystem Growth” - Company/Treasury&Ecosystem)
    • Continuous linear unlocks for community sale participants began on January 18 and continued daily (e.g., 54,340 ONDO released per day to public investors).
    • Ecosystem allocations are earmarked for phased distribution over undefined future periods.
  • Schedule Example (excerpted recent points):
Unlock DateAmount (ONDO)Allocation RecipientUnlock TypeCumulative % of Allocation Unlocked
2024-01-18178,995,969.9Public InvestorsCliff14.30%
2024-01-181,250,608,690.8Ecosystem GrowthCliff14.30%
2024-01-18+54,340.0/dayPublic InvestorsLinear---
  • Implications:
    • Early unlocks created a 14%+ increase in circulating supply at launch.
    • Remaining allocations, especially for ecosystem growth and contributors, are subject to scheduled, phased unlocks, mitigating immediate dilution risk while incentivizing ongoing engagement.

Additional Considerations

  • No explicit staking mechanism as of the latest available information, but future incentives may include staking or DeFi integrations.
  • Audit coverage: Ondo contracts, including the token, have undergone multiple smart contract audits, supporting security claims around token and unlock mechanisms.
  • DAO Treasury Control: As of December 2024, the Ondo DAO’s treasury does not fully control all incentive allocations, hinting these are managed by supporting entities for targeted distribution.

Future Trajectory & Risks

  • Incentive Reserve: A vast ecosystem reserve (52.11%) offers flexibility for innovation, though allocation transparency and governance oversight remain critical for trust.
  • Unlock Schedule: Regular, predictable unlocks help market participants anticipate supply changes, but any major cliff events (like the January 2024 unlock) can introduce volatility.
  • Governance Influence: ONDO’s primary utility in governance requires active community and contributor participation to realize decentralization.

Summary Table (Key Details)

ElementDetails
Max Supply10,000,000,000 ONDO
Main AllocationsEcosystem Growth (52.11%), Community Sale (14%), others (team/advisors/unknown)
Lock-up Initial Phase“Global Lock-up” until Jan 18, 2024
Primary UsesGovernance, ecosystem development, incentives
Unlock PatternMajor cliff + ongoing linear unlocks
Key Unlock DatesJan 18, 2024 (major cliff), followed by daily linear releases for public sale allocation
Noteworthy RisksPotential supply shocks at major unlocks, governance capture, and allocation transparency

Ondo’s token economics reflect a blend of traditional DeFi governance design and large-scale RWA incentive engineering, with a strong emphasis on long-term ecosystem growth and gradual unlocks—though ongoing transparency and governance participation will be key to its sustainable success.

Ondo (ONDO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Ondo (ONDO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ONDO トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

ONDO トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

ONDO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ONDO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

