Ethenaは、従来の銀行システムのインフラに依存しない、暗号ネイティブなマネーソリューションを提供するためにEthereum上に構築された合成ドルプロトコルです。
Ethena (ENA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。
Ethena (ENA) の詳細なトークン構造
ENA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。
Overview
Ethena is a DeFi protocol focused on creating a synthetic dollar (USDe) backed by delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral, and features the ENA governance token. Ethena's tokenomics are designed to balance rapid decentralized adoption, sustained ecosystem growth, investor/staff alignment, and carefully managed token release to minimize adverse market impacts.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- ENA Token Generation: The ENA governance token was launched shortly after the completion of the Shard Campaign (an incentive points program) and airdrop in April 2024.
- Initial Distribution: The main distribution event was the airdrop of 75M ENA (5% of total supply) to Shard Campaign participants. The remaining tokens are subject to various vesting and lock-up schedules (detailed below) and ongoing ecosystem/investor allocations.
- Total Supply: The maximum ENA supply is capped at 1.5 billion tokens.
- Point-Based Incentives: Pre-launch distribution relied on a point (Shard) system. Users earned Shards by interacting with the protocol (e.g., holding, staking, locking USDe; providing liquidity). The amount of ENA airdropped was a function of Shard holdings at campaign end, while additional ENA will be gradually released per the vesting schedules.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Share of Total Supply
|Lock/Cliff/Vesting Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Foundation
|15%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrop
|25%
|Airdrop 5% immediate (Shard campaign); rest vested for ecosystem
|Retrodrop/Marketing/Liquidity
|5%
|Mixed vesting; some allocated for early marketing, LP, listing
- Ecosystem/Airdrop: 75M ENA (~5%) were immediately distributed by airdrop; the rest are earmarked for future ecosystem incentives, integrations, and possibly future airdrops or partnerships.
- Team and Foundation: Subject to strict lock-ups and vesting to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors: Locked per industry norms—annual lock plus gradual vesting.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance Utility: ENA is the governance token. Holders will have rights to vote on:
- Risk frameworks, collateral composition, exchange/custodian integrations
- Reserve fund management
- Yield allocation to sUSDe holders
- Strategic/technical upgrades
- Earning ENA: Besides purchase or secondary market, most ENA was initially earned through ecosystem participation (via the Shard points program). Future releases may also target users/governance participants, liquidity providers, and stakers.
- Yield and Rewards: Ethena participants can lock their USDe, stake to earn sUSDe (which accrues protocol yield), or provide liquidity, with rewards in ENA and/or sUSDe.
- Incentive Shards: Shard campaigns rewarded protocol engagement. Shard earning multipliers changed over time, with the highest boosts granted to riskier or more “sticky” actions (LP locking, Pendle LPs, direct USDe locking).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlock Schedule
- Airdrop Vesting: Top 2,000 addresses from the Shard campaign leaderboard have a six-month linear vest on half their ENA airdrop allocation.
- Core, Foundation, Investors: Tokens for these parties are subject to:
- 12 months full lock (no release)
- 25% cliff after lock period ends (i.e., 25% unlocks at month 12)
- Remainder (75%) vests monthly over subsequent 36 months.
- Liquidity, Marketing, Retrodrops: These allocations generally had shorter (or immediate) unlocks to bootstrap liquidity, partnerships, and early adoption.
Unlock Schedule Key Points
- The largest unlocks occur annually, post-cliff, and then stream gradually over three years.
- For example, unlock events in the next year (from March 2025 onward) primarily involve monthly unlocks in the 62.5M–112.5M ENA range per month, spread across categories.
- Top airdrop earners have an additional custom vesting, ensuring non-early dump of supply.
5. Implications, Nuances, and Limitations
- Staged Release: Gradual, multi-year unlocks are meant to prevent dilution shocks and align incentives for developers, investors, and the community.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial ecosystem allocation allows for continued rewards, partnership integration, and liquidity incentives, making Ethena highly agile in ongoing user acquisition.
- Governance & Value Accrual: As sUSDe/ENA holders gain control over protocol parameters, value may further accrue to ENA via revenue sharing, protocol upgrades, or meta-governance.
- Counterarguments: Early-stage projects with large future unlocks (especially to insiders/founders) face risks if growth targets aren’t met—potential for sell pressure, governance capture, or incentive misalignment.
- Actionable Insights:
- Users can maximize exposure by early participation and engagement, and by monitoring governance changes that might alter yield allocations or future airdrop criteria.
- Investors should track unlocks closely, as major events could impact price and liquidity.
6. Summary Table of Ethena Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1.5B ENA maximum; airdrop and vesting (no ICO/IFO)
|Allocation
|30% Core, 25% Investor, 15% Foundation, 25% Ecosystem/Airdrop, 5% Marketing/Liquidity
|Usage
|Governance, yield incentives, liquidity rewards
|Incentives
|Shard campaign, direct participation rewards, future ecosystem grants
|Lock-Up/Unlock
|1 yr lock + 25% cliff, then 3 yr linear vest; custom for airdrop recipients
7. References for Further Reading
- Messari Reports: “Ethena – The Goddess of Yield" (March 2024)
- Project Documentation, Airdrop/Shard Campaign terms
Conclusion
Ethena's ENA tokenomics are structured to bootstrap early growth, reward protocol and liquidity engagement, and prevent sudden dilution, with significant powers reserved for long-term stakers/governors. Its launch is emblematic of the latest DeFi “points meta,” but overlays best-practice vesting and lock-up protocols—maximizing opportunities for committed users while minimizing opportunistic extraction from insiders and speculators. The real test will be in the protocol’s ability to maintain excitement and value accrual long after the initial unlock periods and reward campaigns end.
Analysis prepared using verified data and research as of June 2025.
Ethena (ENA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Ethena (ENA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ENA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ENA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ENA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ENA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
