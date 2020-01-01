AI16Z (AI16Z) トケノミクス
AI16Z (AI16Z) 情報
ai16zは、AIエージェントによって運営される初のベンチャーキャピタル企業です。Alの専門家で構成されている私たちのチームは、AIの未来を形作ることを目指しています。私たちはAIの起業家、投資家、専門家を繋げ、急速に進化するエコシステムでの成長を促進しています。技術的特異点が近づいている中、私たちはその進展を導くためにここにいます。
AI16Z (AI16Z) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AI16Z (AI16Z) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AI16Z (AI16Z) の詳細なトークン構造
AI16Z トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Introduction
The ai16z token (sometimes styled as "$ai16z") powers a growing ecosystem at the intersection of blockchain and AI agents. However, unlike some agent-focused projects, its token economics (tokenomics) remain in flux, with community input shaping an evolving roadmap. Here, we break down existing design, current proposals, mechanisms, and highlight both what is clear and what is still in development.
Issuance Mechanism
- Supply Model: The ai16z token does not follow a typical "mining" or "proof-of-work/proof-of-stake" emission model. Instead, distribution is tied to ecosystem growth and agent launches.
- Launch Agent Contribution: When new agent projects launch using the Eliza framework, they typically donate 10% of their newly created agent token supply to the ai16zDAO. This policy acts as an indirect, ongoing "issuance" for the DAO, rather than for $ai16z itself.
- Token Supply: The total supply has not been publicly disclosed as being inflationary; community sentiment and governance discussions suggest no further increases in core token supply are planned.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founders & Team: Founders, core contributors, and early backers received allocations at inception, but the explicit percentages are not currently published.
- DAO and Treasury: The ai16zDAO treasury is continually augmented via donations from new agent launches (see above). The DAO's growing basket of ~10% allocations from each new Eliza-based agent launch is an important aspect of value accrual.
- Community and Partners: It is common for new framework teams to be granted contributor roles, and possibly small allocations, in exchange for ecosystem participation.
Hypothetical Allocation (Based on Sector Norms & Public Sentiment; Awaiting Official Table)
|Category
|Estimated Mechanism
|Notes
|Core Team & Founders
|Upfront/vesting, not inflationary
|Exact % undetailed; likely standard (10-20%)
|Community DAO
|Ongoing via agent token donations (10%/launch approx)
|No increase to $ai16z supply
|Ecosystem Fund
|Grants, project support
|No explicit inflation
|Public Investors
|Via DEX listings
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Ecosystem Base Currency: Proposed upgrades seek to make $ai16z the base currency for all agent-to-agent (a2a) transactions, launchpad fees, and agent service fees, positioning it as an 'app store' and currency of the AI Agent layer-1.
- Launchpad Utility: $ai16z holdings may be required for participating in initial agent offerings and launch allocations. Launchpad participants may also be subject to holding or staking requirements.
- Staking and Governance (Planned): Proposals envision staking mechanisms (to curate projects, access higher allocations, etc.), but this is not yet active.
- Reputation System: Agent reputation and DAO governance may both integrate $ai16z stake-weighting.
- Treasury Growth: The DAO effectively becomes an "index" of new agent launches—access to this treasury may, in the future, require $ai16z staking/holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking/Unlocking: There is currently no evidence of a formal vesting or unlock schedule for initial $ai16z allocations, nor regular programmed unlocks for the token itself.
- Agent Launch Partners: Projects launching new agents using Eliza often must lock/bond their $ai16z allocations to show long-term alignment, and locked $ai16z is used to curate quality and prevent spam launches.
- Fundraising Rounds: No public vesting timelines have been published for $ai16z allocations to founders or investors. Community discussion indicates avoiding sudden supply unlock events to maintain price stability.
Major Proposed Changes (Under Consideration)
- Official Launchpad: Creation of an official launchpad for Eliza-based agent projects. Fees for launching, allocations, and liquidity provisioning would reinforce the $ai16z "flywheel."
- App Store Model: $ai16z would be used as the currency for agent services—moving toward L1/blockchain-style economics.
- Staking and Curation: DAO staking and staking-weighted governance to help vet projects and allocate launchpad slots.
- Buybacks/Burns: Some proposals suggest introducing buyback and burn mechanics for tokens accrued to the DAO.
- Treasury Diversification: Exploring ways for the DAO to diversify holdings, support an ecosystem fund, and potentially earn yield for holders.
Community Feedback and Current State
- Concerns: The community is vocal about the lack of public, concrete tokenomics, and the current absence of value-capture mechanisms outside of the growing DAO treasury. There is criticism that technology adoption is outpacing token utility and price.
- Action Items: ai16z's team is engaging the community, with active Discord governance channels. Tokenomics upgrades are a top priority for Q3-Q4 2025.
Table: Summary of Key Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Current Status
|Notes / Proposals
|Issuance
|No inflation
|DAO accrues new tokens from agent launches (10% each)
|Allocation
|Team, DAO, public
|Upfront for team; ongoing for DAO via agent launches
|Usage/Incentives
|Partial/in development
|Launchpad, agent-to-agent payments, staking, reputation
|Lock/Unlock
|Unclear/DAO-based
|Some lock for curation, no evidence of unlock cliffs
|Governance
|DAO-weighted
|Increasing use of DAO; future: stake-weighted voting
Conclusion
ai16z’s tokenomics represent an evolving experiment in community and agent-driven token value accrual. The model relies primarily on capturing and curating value across agent launches (rather than ongoing emissions), with strong community debate about the best "flywheel" mechanics. With a major upgrade and more explicit value-capture strategies under discussion for 2025, any involvement in $ai16z should track governance forums and technical roadmap releases closely for updates.
Note: This analysis is based on publicly available information as of June 2025. Concrete tokenomics tables, formal unlock schedules, and allocation breakdowns have not yet been officially published by the ai16z team or DAO. Community participation and governance are actively influencing the roadmap.
AI16Z (AI16Z) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AI16Z (AI16Z) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AI16Z トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AI16Z トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AI16Z のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AI16Z トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AI16Z の購入方法
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。