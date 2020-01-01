4Chan (4CHAN) トケノミクス
4Chan (4CHAN) 情報
$4CHAN is a meme token on the Ethereum Network.
4ChanToken represents a global crypto community that pays homage to the memetic powerhouses of the internet as Pepe, Doge, Shib and all major memes inventor combining them all into one super meme token that is $4CHAN. At its core, 4ChanToken embodies the untamed spirit of the notorious 4chan imageboard, where iconic memes are born, nurtured, and unleashed upon the world. With an unyielding spirit of irreverence and a touch of mischief, $4CHAN has emerged as the darling of meme enthusiasts, internet dwellers, and crypto aficionados alike.
The foundation of 4ChanToken lies in its community. We’ve harnessed the chaotic energy of this digital realm to create a currency that celebrates the power of memetic expression, empowering users to engage in a truly unique and decentralized economy. As a passionate supporter, you’ll join a vibrant ecosystem where dank memes and viral sensations are the lifeblood of commerce. 4ChanToken is more than just a digital currency – it’s the place where memes are born.
The ultimate playground for memelords and crypto degens. Based on the simplicity of holdrs/volume operating a store of value.
The identification of this value is best described as 'digital gold'. That $4chan can ultimately represent a superior store of value relative to all other forms of memecoins by embodying all memes in one token as the factual birthplace of all popular memes.
4Chan (4CHAN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
4Chan (4CHAN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
4Chan (4CHAN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
4Chan (4CHAN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される 4CHAN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
4CHAN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
4CHAN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、4CHAN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。