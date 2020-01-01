Economia del token di Galvan (IZE)

Economia del token di Galvan (IZE)

Scopri informazioni chiave su Galvan (IZE), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
Informazioni su Galvan IZE

What is Galvan?

Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness.

This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability.

What is IZE?

Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run.

IZE is used for:

  • Fees for processing transactions
  • Staking for new voting proposals
  • Rewarding active Node Owners
  • Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon)
  • Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon)

You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper

What is the Galvan Blockchain?

The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons:

  1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards
  2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions
  3. Easy participation through Node Software

The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.

Sito web ufficiale:
https://www.galvan.health/
Whitepaper:
https://www.galvan.health/litepaper

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Galvan (IZE)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Galvan (IZE), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 1.04M
$ 1.04M
Fornitura totale:
$ 6.41B
$ 6.41B
Fornitura circolante:
$ 6.41B
$ 6.41B
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 1.04M
$ 1.04M
Massimo storico:
$ 0.00703689
$ 0.00703689
Minimo storico:
$ 0
$ 0
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.00016007
$ 0.00016007

Economia del token di Galvan (IZE): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Galvan (IZE) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token IZE che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token IZE possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di IZE, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token IZE!

Previsione prezzi di IZE

Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi IZE? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di IZE combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.