Economia del token di X Empire (X)

Economia del token di X Empire (X)

Scopri informazioni chiave su X Empire (X), tra cui la sua fornitura di token, il modello di distribuzione e i dati di mercato in tempo reale.
USD

Informazioni su X Empire X

$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies

Sito web ufficiale:
https://xempire.io/
Whitepaper:
https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en
Block Explorer:
https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di X Empire (X)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per X Empire (X), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.

Capitalizzazione di mercato:
$ 40.16M
$ 40.16M$ 40.16M
Fornitura totale:
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B$ 690.00B
Fornitura circolante:
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B$ 690.00B
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
$ 40.16M
$ 40.16M$ 40.16M
Massimo storico:
$ 0.0006
$ 0.0006$ 0.0006
Minimo storico:
$ 0.000033150709160184
$ 0.000033150709160184$ 0.000033150709160184
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.0000582
$ 0.0000582$ 0.0000582

Struttura approfondita dei token X Empire (X)

Approfondisci come i token X vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.

Overview

X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).

Key points:

  • The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
  • The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:

Allocation% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors~20–25%Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
Team & Advisors~15–20%Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
Ecosystem Development~25%Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
Public Sale<5%Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
Testnets, Vendors, Marketing<10% (aggregate)Gradual, over the first few years
  • Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
  • Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
  • Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:

  • In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
  • Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
  • Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.

AllocationLocking PeriodVesting/Unlocking Details
Team12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Advisors12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
InvestorsMinimal cliffLinear unlock, early in project timeline
Ecosystem12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Public SaleNone100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
  • Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
  • Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
  • Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
  • Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
  • Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.

Summary Table

GroupAllocation (%)Locking MechanismUnlock ScheduleMain Utility
Investors~20–25Minimal cliffAccelerated, early unlockCapital, growth support
Team & Advisors~15–2012-month cliff24-month linear after cliffBuilder and advisory incentives
Ecosystem~2512-month cliff24-month linear after cliffIn-game and strategic incentives
Public Sale<5None100% at TGELiquidity, community adoption
Marketing/Other<10 (aggregate)GradualOver first 2–3 yearsGrowth, strategic campaigns

Implications & Insights

  • Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
  • Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
  • Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.

Cautions

  • Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
  • Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.

In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.

Economia del token di X Empire (X): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di X Empire (X) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token X che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token X possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di X, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token X!

Come acquistare X

Vuoi aggiungere X Empire (X) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di X, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.

Cronologia dei prezzi di X Empire (X)

L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di X aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.

Previsione prezzi di X

Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi X? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di X combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.

Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?

MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.

Oltre 4,000 coppie di trading nei mercati Spot e Futures
I listing di token più rapidi tra i CEX
#1 in liquidità nel settore
Le commissioni più basse, supportate da un servizio clienti 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7
Trasparenza della riserva di token oltre il 100% per i fondi degli utenti
Barriere d'ingresso bassissime: acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Acquista criptovalute con solo 1 USDT: la tua strada più semplice per le crypto!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.