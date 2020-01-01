Economia del token di SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Informazioni su SHIBAINU SHIB
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per SHIBAINU (SHIB), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Approfondisci come i token SHIB vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Mint: SHIB is an ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020 with an initial total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens.
- Initial Distribution: At launch, 50% (~500 trillion SHIB) was locked in a Uniswap SHIB-ETH liquidity pool; the other 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who subsequently burned 90% of that portion, permanently removing over 410 trillion tokens from circulation (about 41% of supply as of Jan. 2024).
- Burn Mechanisms: Ongoing community-driven burns and an anticipated automatic burn feature on Shibarium (the Shiba Inu Layer 2) contribute to ongoing supply reduction, with periodic large-scale burns through on-chain mechanisms and the Burn Portal.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-sale or VC Allocation: SHIB's launch was notably devoid of venture capital or pre-sale allocations. Instead, tokens were available via:
- Acquiring liquidity on Uniswap from inception
- Purchasing on CEXs/DEXs post-listing
- No Team or Foundation Allocation: Tokens were not directly allocated to team members or insiders, reinforcing its “fair launch” meme ethos.
Purpose and Intended Utility
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi): SHIB underpins the broader Shiba ecosystem and serves several core purposes:
- Staking (“Bury”): Stake SHIB to receive xSHIB; stakers earn a share of swap fees (paid in ETH) and inflationary BONE rewards (the governance token).
- Liquidity Provision (“Dig”): Provide liquidity to pools to earn transaction fees, both via SHIB and LP tokens.
- Yield Farming: Stake LP tokens (“Woof”) to earn further BONE rewards.
- Token Burn Rewards: Users can burn SHIB via the Burn Portal, earning RYOSHI rewards.
- ShibaSwap Exchange: SHIB is used as the utility token in ShibaSwap, the protocol’s DEX, as well as within metaverse, gaming, and NFT initiatives in the ecosystem.
Incentive Mechanism
- Rewards Structure:
- Liquidity Providers: Earn transaction fees and BONE rewards; incentive to enhance liquidity.
- Stakers: Receive swap fees and BONE rewards; incentivizes long-term holding and platform engagement.
- Burn Participation: Users who burn SHIB through the Burn Portal may earn RYOSHI or other reward tokens, driving participation in deflationary efforts.
- Engagement in Governance: Although SHIB is not itself a governance token (BONE is), holding SHIB is closely tied to engagement and utility within the ecosystem (via staking, yield, and burns).
Lock Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Traditional Lockup or Vesting: Unlike traditional projects with structured token vesting or timed unlocks tied to allocations (e.g., to team or investors), SHIB’s circulating supply depends on:
- Initial Uniswap liquidity lock (at launch)
- Ongoing burns
- Staking Lockup: Staking (“Burying”) SHIB on ShibaSwap incurs a time lock—users need to lock their tokens for a minimum period to receive the full spectrum of staking rewards, creating incentives to reduce immediate sell pressure.
- No Scheduled Unlock Events: There is no public record of large scheduled unlocks or vesting cliffs; all tokens (outside those burned) circulate freely, except for voluntarily staked or liquidity-provided amounts.
Key Historical and Current Data Points
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)
- Burned (as of Jan 2024): 410+ trillion (41% of supply)
- Liquidity Pool Lock (July 2020): 500 trillion (50% of supply)
- Ongoing Incentives: Rewards for staking, liquidity provision, and burning are distributed every two weeks.
Implications & Risks
- Deflation Through Burns: SHIB’s supply mechanism is distinguished by aggressive burning, which, combined with lack of VC and team vesting unlocks, aims for steady deflation and community control rather than dilution risk.
- Community-Driven Model: Lacks structures for centralized reserves or foundation grants; resilience depends on grassroots engagement and ecosystem development.
- Ecosystem Reliance: SHIB’s economic value is heavily linked to ShibaSwap and broader ecosystem usage, rather than native protocol fees or infrastructure demand.
Limitations & Counterpoints
- No Scheduled Unlock Data: Unlike many DeFi projects, SHIB does not feature detailed, scheduled unlocks or vesting—this eliminates some transparency common to “typical” token distributions but avoids overhang risks.
- Burn Implementation Uncertainty: As of early 2024, there were plans for automatic Shibarium-based burns, but exact operational status and effectiveness remain somewhat opaque.
Conclusion
SHIB’s tokenomics are shaped by meme coin origins, a radically decentralized launch, aggressive and ongoing supply burns, and utility within a fast-evolving DeFi and community ecosystem. It eschews traditional lockups and team allocations for a purely organic, incentive-driven model with rewards for ecosystem participation distributed through staking, yielding, and burn mechanisms.
Economia del token di SHIBAINU (SHIB): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di SHIBAINU (SHIB) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token SHIB che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token SHIB possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di SHIB, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token SHIB!
Come acquistare SHIB
Vuoi aggiungere SHIBAINU (SHIB) al tuo portafoglio? MEXC supporta diversi metodi di acquisto di SHIB, tra cui carte di credito, bonifici bancari e trading peer-to-peer. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC rende l'acquisto di criptovalute facile e sicuro.
Cronologia dei prezzi di SHIBAINU (SHIB)
L'analisi della cronologia dei prezzi di SHIB aiuta gli utenti a comprendere i movimenti passati del mercato, i livelli chiave di supporto/resistenza e i modelli di volatilità. Sia che si tratti di tracciare i massimi storici o di identificare le tendenze, i dati storici sono una parte fondamentale della previsione dei prezzi e dell'analisi tecnica.
Previsione prezzi di SHIB
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi SHIB? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di SHIB combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Acquista SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Importo
1 SHIB = 0.00001319 USD