Economia del token di S (S)
Informazioni su S S
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di S (S)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per S (S), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token S (S)
Approfondisci come i token S vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Launch: Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion.
- Inflation & Emissions:
- For four years post-launch, ~280.27 million S (~8.83% of initial supply) are allocated for block rewards, distributed to Sonic validators.
- After four years, Sonic introduces perpetual inflationary block rewards targeting a 1.75% annual inflation rate if 50% of the token is staked.
- Six months after launch, S experiences an additional inflationary emission at 1.5% of the initial supply per year (~47.63 million S), directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding and network growth. Any unused tokens are burned at the year's end.
Allocation Mechanism
- Block Rewards: Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security.
- Operational Funding: Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth.
- Team & Advisory: Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested.
- Airdrops: Certain users (residents of Cuba, Iran, and the US) were prohibited from participating in the airdrop.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Staking & Validation:
- Validators: Any user staking a minimum of 50,000 S and meeting hardware requirements can become a validator and earn block rewards (token emissions + transaction fees).
- Delegators: Tokenholders can delegate S to validators, participating in network security and sharing the validator’s block rewards (minus the validator's commission).
- Governance: Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development.
- Protocol Utility: S is used for transaction fees, validator/staker rewards, ecosystem development, and governance proposals.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeline
- Migration Window: FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge.
- Team/Advisor Unlocks: As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations.
- Validator/Delegator Rewards: Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation).
- Operational Emissions: Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually.
- General Unlocks: No evidence of extended lockup schedules post-migration other than those tied explicitly to operational funding and validator rewards.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details & Figures
|Initial Total Supply
|3.18 billion S
|FTM→S Conversion
|1:1 ratio; full for six months, then one-way
|Block Rewards
|280.27M S for four years; then 1.75% target inflation
|Additional Emission
|1.5% of initial supply yearly for 6 years (Sonic Labs)
|Team & Advisors
|Fully vested as of Dec. 2024
|Staking Minimum
|50,000 S to validate
|Operational Funding
|Subject to annual burn if unused
|Unlocking Timeline
|Migration: 6 months; rewards per schedule
Implications and Considerations
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years.
- Governance Evolution: While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates.
- Inflationary Pressure: Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand.
- Operational Transparency: Annual burning of unused operational funds introduces deflationary offset and aligns management incentives.
Limitations
- Full post-launch allocation breakdowns, vesting details, and subsequent unlock events beyond operational and validator rewards are either not public or finalized as of the most recent update.
- Exchange listings for S are still undetermined.
Actionable Insight: For users or investors, active network participation (via staking or governance) is crucial to maximize value accrual and mitigate inflation risk. Continued monitoring of the governance framework and any updates to the token economics is strongly advised, especially as Sonic evolves post-FTM migration.
Economia del token di S (S): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di S (S) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token S che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token S possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di S, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token S!
