Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Struttura approfondita dei token BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Approfondisci come i token BABYDOGE vengono emessi, allocati e sbloccati. Questa sezione evidenzia gli aspetti chiave della struttura economica del token: utilità, incentivi e vesting.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE
- Token Creation: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.
- Transaction Fees: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:
- 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders.
- 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.
Allocation Structure (at launch):
|Allocation Area
|Percent (%)
|Mechanism
|Public Circulating
|100
|All tokens went into circulation
There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.
- Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.
- Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.
- All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.
5. Unlocking Time
- None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.
6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table
|Token Attribute
|Value
|Initial Maximum Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE
|Scheduled Unlocks
|None
|Locking
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Active, constant via transaction fees
|Holder Redistribution
|5% of every transaction
Summary and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.
- No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.
- Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.
- Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.
Limitations & Risks
- Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.
- Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.
Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.
In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.
Economia del token di BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token BABYDOGE che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token BABYDOGE possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di BABYDOGE, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token BABYDOGE!
