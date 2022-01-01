Maia (MAIA) טוקנומיקה
Maia (MAIA) מידע
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners.
What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes.
History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus.
What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features.
- Emissions and Tokenomics - Detailed emissions and supply information leading up to and from V2 Launch.
- Improved Earnings - New layer of revenue for Maians.
- Increased Utility - Additions to the token’s utility.
What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
Maia (MAIA) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Maia (MAIA), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Maia (MAIA) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Maia (MAIA) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של MAIA אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות MAIAהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את MAIAטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתMAIAהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
MAIA חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן MAIA עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו MAIA משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.