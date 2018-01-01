S (S) טוקנומיקה
S (S) מידע
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
S (S) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור S (S), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של S (S)
צלול לעומק כיצד S האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
- FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
- Inflation:
- For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
- After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
- Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (S)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Token Sales (Fantom era)
|~1.33 billion
|~41.89%
|Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
|Sonic Labs Innovator Fund
|200 million
|~6.3%
|For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
|Airdrop (6 months post-launch)
|190.5 million
|6.0%
|To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
|Operational Funding (6 years)
|~47.63 million/yr
|1.5%/yr
|For Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
|Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)
|~70.07 million/yr
|2.21%/yr
|Migrated from Fantom Opera block rewards
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
- Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
- Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
- Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
- FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.
Unlocking Time
- FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
- Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
- Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
- Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
|Allocation
|Sales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, grants, airdrop, operational support
|Locking
|Max 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
|Unlocking
|FTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)
Additional Notes
- The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
- The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
- All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.
For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.
S (S) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של S (S) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של S אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות Sהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את Sטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתSהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות S
מעוניין להוסיף את S (S) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת S, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
S (S) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של Sעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
S חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן S עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו S משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.