Notcoin (NOT) טוקנומיקה
Notcoin (NOT) מידע
Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.
Notcoin (NOT) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Notcoin (NOT), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Notcoin (NOT)
צלול לעומק כיצד NOT האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Approach
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at ICO
|Team
|20%
|Gradual, standard vesting
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual, vested
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Phased, ecosystem development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships/development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity/trading
- Key Points:
- Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment.
- Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation.
- Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.
- Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.
- Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.
- Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.
- Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.
- Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.
Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years
|Allocation
|Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Ecosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks
|Unlocking Time
|Mid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029
Analysis and Implications
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.
- Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.
- Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.
- Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.
Limitations
- No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.
- No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.
Conclusion
Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.
Notcoin (NOT) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Notcoin (NOT) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של NOT אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות NOTהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את NOTטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתNOTהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
